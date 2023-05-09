https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/french-govt-presents-plan-to-counter-tax-evasion-by-super-rich-corporations-1110220522.html

French Gov't Presents Plan to Counter Tax Evasion by Super-Rich, Corporations

French Gov't Presents Plan to Counter Tax Evasion by Super-Rich, Corporations

French Minister of Public Action and Accounts Gabriel Attal unveiled a government plan to combat tax evasion by super-rich and top companies amid surging cost of living crisis.

2023-05-09T15:03+0000

2023-05-09T15:03+0000

2023-05-09T15:03+0000

world

france

tax evasion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/07/1103848388_0:0:2917:1642_1920x0_80_0_0_38f918a167fe9a1bc8d7eb90da75d25f.jpg

"Our goal is to make the super-rich and transnational corporations that cheat [on their taxes] to pay what is due," Attal told a press briefing. The government intends to "tighten the control by 25%" over the wealthiest corporations and entrepreneurs by the end of President Emmanuel Macron's second term in 2027, and plans to conduct biannual audits of 100 biggest companies by market cap, he specified. The new plan of the French government has been nicknamed "the plan against the super-rich," and it is intended to become instrumental in restoring the French treasury. Attal pointed out that in 2022, France received a "record" amount of 14.6 billion euros ($15.9 billion), which is 8.2% more than the previous year, as a result of government actions aimed at tax evasion control. The French Finance Ministry also intends to increase penalties for tax dodging, particularly, by withdrawing tax benefits from companies and ruling individuals ineligible for voting "for a certain period of time," Attal said, adding that a tax intelligence service will also be established in order to counter international tax crimes. To this end, the French government intends to hire 1,500 tax professionals by 2027, increasing personnel by 15%, the minister said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220926/european-meat-giants-use-vague-schemes-to-evade-millions-in-taxes-reports-suggest-1101239671.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220407/rishi-sunaks-wife-appears-to-avoid-taxes-on-foreign-income-in-uk-thanks-to-non-dom-status-1094542838.html

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

france, economy, poverty, tax evasion