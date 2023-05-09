https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/gop-leaders-reveal-no-new-movement-after-debt-ceiling-talks-but-vow-us-wont-default-1110226166.html

GOP Leaders Reveal No 'New Movement' After Debt Ceiling Talks But Vow US Won't Default

GOP Leaders Reveal No 'New Movement' After Debt Ceiling Talks But Vow US Won't Default

Republican congressional leaders told reporters after meeting with President Joe Biden and Democrat leaders that there was no new movement on the negotiations to raise the US debt ceiling.

2023-05-09T23:02+0000

2023-05-09T23:02+0000

2023-05-09T23:17+0000

economy

us

us debt ceiling crisis

kevin mccarthy

joe biden

hakeem jeffries

republicans

white house

democrats

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/09/1110227584_0:240:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_44a837aedce6ccdd26f30bd479301127.jpg

However, officials took the opportunity to further indicate they do not expect the United States will default on its debt obligations early June, the deadline earlier given by the US Treasury Department.US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who was also in attendance at the highly-anticipated meeting, told reporters the United States would by no means default on its debt obligations.Moments after the Republican leadership held a presser, US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries remarked in a separate conference that Biden asked congressional leaders to meet as soon as Tuesday evening to resume negotiations on raising the debt ceiling.McCarthy had earlier indicated that he expected staffers to assemble for another round of negotiations on Friday. Biden in his own follow-up news conference confirmed he would be meeting with congressional leadership on Friday.Echoing comments made by McConnell, Biden told press that a US default was "not an option." He also stated he was prepared to hold separate talks on budget and spending priorities - but not under the threat of default.Biden also reiterated that he has been "considering the Fourteenth Amendment," but that it would have to be litigated in court.However, the Obama White House never pursued the 14th Amendment route, with former White House spokesperson Jay Carney saying in 2012 the administration determined the president lacks such authority.Aside from McCarthy, McConnell and Jeffries, Biden had also been joined in the Oval Office by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.Since January, the US has been operating under "extraordinary measures" after the US hit its $31.4 trillion debt limit. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has stated that its temporary fix may run out as early as June 1.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/mccarthy-rejects-debt-ceiling-extension-ahead-of-meeting-with-biden---reports-1110222817.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/what-is-14th-amendment-biden-not-ready-to-invoke--how-is-it-tied-to-us-debt-ceiling-crisis-1110141414.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

republican leadership, debt ceiling, us debt, default,