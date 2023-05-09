https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/how-to-break-the-cycle-of-white-supremacist-violence-1110205097.html

How to Break The Cycle of White Supremacist Violence

How to Break The Cycle of White Supremacist Violence

Proud Boys Convicted of Seditious Conspiracy, New York Protests Killing of Jordan Neely, US Upholds Paul Kagame In Rwanda.

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Daryle Lamont Jenkins, Executive Director of One People’s Project to discuss the conviction of four members of the Proud Boys on charges of seditious conspiracy related to the January 6th attack on the Capitol, why other top members of the Proud Boys have seemingly eluded scrutiny for their role in January 6th and other right-wing attacks, the danger posed by the Proud Boys and other right-wing groups and why this conviction only scratches the surface of that danger.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Karla Reyes, organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation to discuss the killing of Jordan Neely by Daniel Penny as he had a mental health episode on the New York City subway, how budget cuts from the administration of Mayor Eric Adams contributed to the death of Neely and what impact those cuts have on the homeless who live in New York, why Neely’s episode on the subway does not provide a justification for his killing, and how the media is working to demonize Neely while justifying his killing.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing editor of CovertAction Magazine and author of four books on US foreign policy, including The Russians are Coming, Again, with John Marciano and Obama's Unending Wars to discuss the killing of Rwandan journalist John Williams Ntwali, how US business interests in Rwanda have motivated Washington to turn a blind eye to the rule of Kagame while providing him with millions of dollars in foreign aid, what strategic role Rwanda plays in Washington’s designs for the African continent, and what the future holds for opposition against Kagame as more people become aware of Kagame’s rule.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies to discuss the killing of Jordan Neely in New York City and the threat of right-wing vigilante violence, a recent poll finding that Joe Biden’s approval rating is at a low point as he continues his campaign for reelection to the presidency, and reports that the perpetrator of a mass shooting at a mall in Texas may have held white supremacist beliefs.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

