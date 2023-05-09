https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/mariupol-residents-reveal-how-kiev-nazis-turned-sacred-may-9-victory-day-into-massacre-in-2014-1110164374.html

'They Fired at Civilians': Mariupol Residents Recall 2014 Victory Day Massacre

Having illegally seized power in February 2014, the neo-Nazi Kiev regime banned Russian language and intimidated Russia-leaning Ukrainians in Donbass. Mariupol residents have shared with Sputnik how Ukrainian ultra-nationalists and the military killed and persecuted participants of the Victory Day Parade in the city nine years ago.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/07/1110169007_0:0:2963:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_afff73c11df55ded7140f5791904113d.jpg

On May 9, 2014, the Kiev regime sent nationalists and the heavily armed military to prevent the citizens of the then-eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol from holding a Victory Day parade. The move came as part of brazen Russophobic policies pursued by the post-coup Ukrainian authorities and their Western backers following February 2014.On May 9, the peoples of the post-Soviet space are celebrating the USSR's victory over Nazi Germany in 1945. Despite the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the historical memory of the war, which claimed the lives of 27 million people from all national groups of the country, has long served as a strong unifying factor for the inhabitants of post-Soviet Republics.Those, who seized power in Kiev in February 2014 have never concealed their resentment for the holiday given that many of them were the ideological heirs of Nazi collaborators Roman Shukhevych and Stepan Bandera, notorious leaders of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) and its paramilitary wing the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA).Mariupol Defenders Took Measures to Protect Veterans"I will not start exactly from May 9, but a little earlier, since we knew that there would be some kind of provocation from the nationalist battalions, the Right Sector*, and we were preparing for their attack," said Viktor.Mariupol residents' concerns were justified: just a week earlier, Ukrainian ultra-nationalists and militias burned alive and bludgeoned to death roughly 50 pro-Russia activists in Odessa's Trade Unions House on May 2, 2014, much in the vein of the WW2-era Banderites.Banderites, a common name for OUN-UPA insurgents, were particularly responsible for the execution of nearly 34,000 Jews in Babi Yar, Kiev, in 1941, and massive ethnic cleansings of Poles in Volhynia and Galicia that claimed the lives of at least 88,700 Polish people, including women, children, and the elderly between 1943 and 1945. Ukrainian nationalists slaughtered Jews, Poles, Russians, Roma people, and other ethnic minorities, dubbing them "subhumans." Banderites would heavily mutilate the bodies of their victims in order to dehumanize them and strike terror.The OUN-UPA are notorious for collaborating with Nazi Germany. Remarkably, some participants of the "Maidan Revolution" in Kiev, dressed in black and camouflage, carried shields with the strange numbers 14/88. According to open sources, 14 is code for "white supremacists," and "88" is the encrypted slogan "Heil Hitler!" ("H" is the eighth letter in the Latin alphabet.) Another favorite symbol of Ukrainian nationalists is the Nazi Wolfsangel insignia, proudly worn by the infamous Azov Battalion* until June 2022, when the terrorist entity was rebranded for PR purposes."Starting in the morning [of May 9], we prepared to guard the column of [World War II] veterans," said Olga. "We had such a task, because the day before we received a message that a provocation was being prepared, the execution of a column of veterans in Mariupol on May 9. This message came from our law enforcement officers. The fact is that people from Kiev arrived a day earlier. And the order was given to arrange a bloody provocation, to shoot a column of veterans (…) All decisions were made in Kiev. It was from there that the order came to arrange this bloody provocation."Viktor and Olga took their positions at the Mariupol Drama Theater. They were ready to protect veterans who, together with Allied Forces of the US and UK, fought against Nazism during WW2.Victory Day MassacreThe Victory Day parade kicked off with veterans and other civilians marching across the city.However, at some point they heard shooting in the area of the Mariupol Internal Affairs Directorate.Olga recalled that at that moment, her phone started ringing. It was a boy named Slavik who was calling her. He told Olga that the building had been attacked and that there were wounded people inside. "Please, get us out of here!" the boy pleaded.It turned out that earlier in the day, the Right Sector had arrived at the Mariupol Internal Affairs Directorate prior to the Victory Day event. Right Sector nationalists demanded that Mariupol policemen disperse the WW2 veterans' rally. Mariupol policemen refused to do so; eventually, a verbal skirmish between the nationalist militia and law enforcement officers turned into a shootout."When we approached the Mariupol Internal Affairs Directorate, we saw that there was shooting going on," Viktor continued. "Men in black fired at the police department. The civilians wanted to go there, but they opened fire on them. We took positions at the crossroads and did not let people in, so that they would not come under fire."The Right Sector nationalists did not come alone: they were backed by the Ukrainian military and armored vehicles.Olga recalled that people tried to stop tanks and armored vehicles by standing in front of them. They tried to not let them through. All in vain, tanks crushed the civilians. Olga noted that after the battle near the building of the Internal Affairs Directorate was over, tanks and IFVs drove around the city and shot people right on the streets.Meanwhile, the defenders of Mariupol made an attempt to rescue police officers and civilians trapped in the police department building. They managed to get to the backyard of the building, hooked the grate on the window with a cable, pulled it out, put up a ladder, and let those trapped out. There were wounded among them."I had a first aid kit with dressings, because we were getting ready and took with us a hemostatic, and tourniquets, and bandages. I tried to help the wounded," she continued.But there were too many of them. Dead people were lying on the streets. Blood was everywhere. The city's morgues were overwhelmed on that day.2014 Referendum, Oppression, LiberationThe bloodbath did not stop the citizens of Mariupol from holding a referendum on May 11, 2014. Several-kilometer-long queues of Mariupol residents lined up in front of the polling stations. People came to cast their votes in the referendum by answering the question "Do you support the Act of State Independence of the Donetsk People's Republic?""The events of May 2 [in Odessa], and of May 9 in Mariupol had a very strong influence on the events of May 11. The referendum was held in Mariupol. More than 96% of people came and voted for the independence of the Donetsk People's Republic. The [Kiev regime] failed to intimidate and break the people of Mariupol," Olga recalled.In response to the military actions by the illegitimate Kiev regime, the people of Donbass organized armed resistance.The infamous secret torture prison at Mariupol Airport was called "The Library." It was run by the Azov Battalion and "supervised" by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), according to Vasily Prozorov, a former SBU officer. People detained for having links to the DPR or pro-Russian ideas were called "books." After being checked, the prisoners were kept in the refrigerators of the airport restaurant. According to the testimonies of former detainees, Ukrainian nationalists used different torture techniques, including waterboarding, asphyxiation, breaking fingers, etc.Eight years after the Mariupol Victory Day massacre, the city was finally liberated by Donbass and Russian military forces in May 2022.*Right Sector and Azov Battalion are extremist organizations banned in Russia.

