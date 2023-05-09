International
Istanbul Grain Deal
On July 22, Russia, Turkiye, Ukraine, and the UN signed a deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports through Ukrainian ports and clear the way for Russian food and fertilizers to access global markets, in a bid to stabilize surging food prices worldwide amid sanctions on Russia.
Moscow: High-Level Meeting on Grain Deal to Be Held in Istanbul on May 10-11
Moscow: High-Level Meeting on Grain Deal to Be Held in Istanbul on May 10-11
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin says that Istanbul will host a meeting in a four-party format dedicated to Grain Deal
"We have a high-level meeting in a four-party format in Istanbul tomorrow and the day after tomorrow," the diplomat told reporters.The grain deal signed between Russia, Turkiye, Ukraine, and the United Nations in July 2022 provides for the export of Ukrainian grain, food, and fertilizers through the Black Sea from three ports, including Odessa. The agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Moscow and the UN that implies unblocking Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea despite Western sanctions.However, as Russian officials repeatedly stress, these conditions were never fulfilled. Nonetheless, Moscow continued to play fair wishing to help solve the global food crisis. Later it was also revealed that Ukrainian grain exports were shipped to the rich countries, especially EU member-states, while poor regions were ignored.
Moscow: High-Level Meeting on Grain Deal to Be Held in Istanbul on May 10-11

MOSCOW, May 9 (Sputnik) - Istanbul will host a high-level meeting on the Black Sea Grain Initiative on May 10-11, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Tuesday.
“We have a high-level meeting in a four-party format in Istanbul tomorrow and the day after tomorrow,” the diplomat told reporters.
The grain deal signed between Russia, Turkiye, Ukraine, and the United Nations in July 2022 provides for the export of Ukrainian grain, food, and fertilizers through the Black Sea from three ports, including Odessa.
The agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Moscow and the UN that implies unblocking Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea despite Western sanctions.
However, as Russian officials repeatedly stress, these conditions were never fulfilled. Nonetheless, Moscow continued to play fair wishing to help solve the global food crisis. Later it was also revealed that Ukrainian grain exports were shipped to the rich countries, especially EU member-states, while poor regions were ignored.
