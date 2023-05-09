https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/moscow-high-level-meeting-on-grain-deal-to-be-held-in-istanbul-on-may-10-11-1110215220.html

Moscow: High-Level Meeting on Grain Deal to Be Held in Istanbul on May 10-11

Moscow: High-Level Meeting on Grain Deal to Be Held in Istanbul on May 10-11

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin says that Istanbul will host a meeting in a four-party format dedicated to Grain Deal

2023-05-09T09:08+0000

2023-05-09T09:08+0000

2023-05-09T09:29+0000

istanbul grain deal

russia

turkiye

ukraine

istanbul

ukrainian crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095758210_0:14:960:554_1920x0_80_0_0_630f456637dce8a64c242da5c30a91df.jpg

“We have a high-level meeting in a four-party format in Istanbul tomorrow and the day after tomorrow,” the diplomat told reporters.The grain deal signed between Russia, Turkiye, Ukraine, and the United Nations in July 2022 provides for the export of Ukrainian grain, food, and fertilizers through the Black Sea from three ports, including Odessa. The agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Moscow and the UN that implies unblocking Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea despite Western sanctions.However, as Russian officials repeatedly stress, these conditions were never fulfilled. Nonetheless, Moscow continued to play fair wishing to help solve the global food crisis. Later it was also revealed that Ukrainian grain exports were shipped to the rich countries, especially EU member-states, while poor regions were ignored.

russia

turkiye

ukraine

istanbul

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, istanbul grain deal, russia, turkiye, ukraine, un