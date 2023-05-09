https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/nearly-half-of-earths-land-may-change-climatic-zone-by-2100-1110222950.html

Nearly Half of Earth's Land May Change Climatic Zone by 2100

According to the team led by Paul Dirmeyer from George Mason University, up to nearly a half of the global land area may change climate zone by the time year 2100 arrives.

The world as we know it may experience some drastic changes climate-wise by the end of this century, a new study authored by researchers from Turkiye and the US has suggested.According to the team led by Paul Dirmeyer from George Mason University, up to nearly a half – 48.1 percent, to be precise – of the global land area may change climate zone by the time year 2100 arrives.The researchers procured the results via global climate model simulations and further suggest that the "most pronounced changes" are going to occur in North America and in Europe.The researchers also speculated that, in order to account for the expected changes in the future climate, climate classes may have to be redefined.

