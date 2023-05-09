https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/putin-a-war-has-been-unleashed-against-russia-but-moscow-will-tackle-it--1110212663.html

Putin: A War Has Been Unleashed Against Russia but Moscow Will Tackle It

Putin: A War Has Been Unleashed Against Russia but Moscow Will Tackle It

On May 9, Putin delivered a speech at Moscow's Red Square military parade, dedicated to the 78th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. 09.05.2023, Sputnik International

2023-05-09T07:22+0000

2023-05-09T07:22+0000

2023-05-09T08:03+0000

russia

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/09/1110213641_0:165:3055:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_2427edb73fac781277297d0de9cfc943.jpg

President Vladimir Putin pledged on Tuesday that a war has been unleashed against Russia, but that Moscow will resolve it. He pointed to an array of countries, who he said want to strangle any sovereign centers of development.He underlined in this vein that "Like the vast majority of people on the planet, we [Russia] want to see a future of peace, freedom and stability. The Russian president added that “any ideology of superiority is inherently disgusting, criminal and deadly."Putin accused Western countries of provoking conflicts and coups, as well as destroying traditional values in order to continue to dictate their own rules."We believe that any ideology of superiority is inherently disgusting, criminal and deadly. However, the Western globalist elites still talk about their exceptionality, pit people [against each other] and split society. They provoke bloody conflicts and upheavals, and sow hatred, Russophobia, aggressive nationalism, as well as destroy traditional family values that make a person a person," he said.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia