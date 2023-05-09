https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/putin-a-war-has-been-unleashed-against-russia-but-moscow-will-tackle-it--1110212663.html
Putin: A War Has Been Unleashed Against Russia but Moscow Will Tackle It
On May 9, Putin delivered a speech at Moscow's Red Square military parade, dedicated to the 78th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. 09.05.2023, Sputnik International
President Vladimir Putin pledged on Tuesday that a war has been unleashed against Russia, but that Moscow will resolve it. He pointed to an array of countries, who he said want to strangle any sovereign centers of development.He underlined in this vein that "Like the vast majority of people on the planet, we [Russia] want to see a future of peace, freedom and stability. The Russian president added that “any ideology of superiority is inherently disgusting, criminal and deadly."Putin accused Western countries of provoking conflicts and coups, as well as destroying traditional values in order to continue to dictate their own rules."We believe that any ideology of superiority is inherently disgusting, criminal and deadly. However, the Western globalist elites still talk about their exceptionality, pit people [against each other] and split society. They provoke bloody conflicts and upheavals, and sow hatred, Russophobia, aggressive nationalism, as well as destroy traditional family values that make a person a person," he said.
President Vladimir Putin pledged on Tuesday that a war has been unleashed against Russia, but that Moscow will resolve it.
“Today, civilization is again at a decisive turning point, [and] a real war has been unleashed against our Motherland. But we repelled international terrorism, [and] we will protect the residents of Donbass, ensuring our security,” Putin underscored.
He pointed to an array of countries, who he said want to strangle any sovereign centers of development.
"Their goal - and there is nothing new here - is to achieve the collapse and destruction of our country, cross out the results of the Second World War, finally break the system of global security and international law, and strangle any sovereign centers of development," Putin noted.
He underlined in this vein that "Like the vast majority of people on the planet, we [Russia] want to see a future of peace, freedom and stability. The Russian president added that “any ideology of superiority is inherently disgusting, criminal and deadly."
Putin accused Western countries of provoking conflicts and coups, as well as destroying traditional values in order to continue to dictate their own rules.
"We believe that any ideology of superiority is inherently disgusting, criminal and deadly. However, the Western globalist elites still talk about their exceptionality, pit people [against each other] and split society. They provoke bloody conflicts and upheavals, and sow hatred, Russophobia, aggressive nationalism, as well as destroy traditional family values that make a person a person," he said.