Russian Embassy in Austria Protests Desecration of Soviet Military Burial Site
Russian Embassy in Austria Protests Desecration of Soviet Military Burial Site
Russian embassy in Vienna will sent a note of protest to Austrian Foreign Affairs Ministry on the act of vandalizing Soviet burial site. Diplomats will inform local authorities on the incident.
“The embassy became aware of the desecration of a Soviet military burial in Ebenfurth. Unknown vandals damaged the bas-relief on the monument to the soldiers who gave their lives for the liberation of Austria from Nazism,” the embassy wrote on its Telegram channel, adding that the fact that the incident occurred during the time of the World War Two Victory Day is “especially cynical.” The Russian side plans to inform local authorities about the incident. “We will send a note of protest to the Austrian Foreign Ministry demanding that comprehensive measures be taken to establish the circumstances of the incident, bring the perpetrators to justice, ensure the inviolability and preservation of the memorial in accordance with the provisions of the State Treaty on the Restoration of Independent and Democratic Austria of May 15, 1955,” the ministry said.
VIENNA (Sputnik) - The Russian embassy in Vienna said on Tuesday that it will send a protest note to the Austrian Foreign Ministry after a Soviet military burial was vandalized in the town of Ebenfurth.
"The embassy became aware of the desecration of a Soviet military burial in Ebenfurth. Unknown vandals damaged the bas-relief on the monument to the soldiers who gave their lives for the liberation of Austria from Nazism," the embassy wrote on its Telegram channel, adding that the fact that the incident occurred during the time of the World War Two Victory Day is "especially cynical."
The Russian side plans to inform local authorities about the incident.
"We will send a note of protest to the Austrian Foreign Ministry demanding that comprehensive measures be taken to establish the circumstances of the incident, bring the perpetrators to justice, ensure the inviolability and preservation of the memorial in accordance with the provisions of the State Treaty on the Restoration of Independent and Democratic Austria of May 15, 1955," the ministry said.
