Russian Military Attacks Places of Deployment of Ukrainian Reserves

Russian military has carried out strikes with long-range precision weapons at points of temporary deployment of enemy reserves.

"Last night, the Russian armed forces carried out a concentrated strike with sea and air-based long-range precision weapons at points of temporary deployment of enemy reserves, as well as ammunition depots," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry also said that over 465 Ukrainian soldiers and mercenaries were killed in the Donetsk direction over the past day.

