Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Military Attacks Places of Deployment of Ukrainian Reserves
Russian military has carried out strikes with long-range precision weapons at points of temporary deployment of enemy reserves.
"Last night, the Russian armed forces carried out a concentrated strike with sea and air-based long-range precision weapons at points of temporary deployment of enemy reserves, as well as ammunition depots," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry also said that over 465 Ukrainian soldiers and mercenaries were killed in the Donetsk direction over the past day.
11:55 GMT 09.05.2023
Russian soldiers undergo training
