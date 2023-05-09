https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/russian-military-attacks-places-of-deployment-of-ukrainian-reserves-1110218739.html
Russian Military Attacks Places of Deployment of Ukrainian Reserves
Russian military has carried out strikes with long-range precision weapons at points of temporary deployment of enemy reserves.
"Last night, the Russian armed forces carried out a concentrated strike with sea and air-based long-range precision weapons at points of temporary deployment of enemy reserves, as well as ammunition depots," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry also said that over 465 Ukrainian soldiers and mercenaries were killed in the Donetsk direction over the past day.
Russian Military Attacks Places of Deployment of Ukrainian Reserves
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military attacked places of temporary deployment of Ukrainian reserves on Monday night, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Last night, the Russian armed forces carried out a concentrated strike with sea and air-based long-range precision weapons at points of temporary deployment of enemy reserves, as well as ammunition depots," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry also said that over 465 Ukrainian soldiers and mercenaries were killed in the Donetsk direction over the past day.