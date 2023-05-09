https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/tech-giants-hope-to-get-away-with-anything-amid-ai-scare---steve-wozniak-1110219673.html
Tech Giants Hope to 'Get Away With Anything' Amid AI Scare - Steve Wozniak
Wozniak was one of many tech celebs who urged to halt AI development. However, he is more concerned about the spread of disinformation and fake news with the help of AI, rather than about the Terminator scenario
13:54 GMT 09.05.2023 (Updated: 13:56 GMT 09.05.2023)
Legendary Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak – known in Silicon Valley as Woz – fears that AI can be used by "bad actors" to make disinformation campaigns more credible.
"AI is so intelligent it's open to the bad players, the ones that want to trick you about who they are," he told a British news broadcaster.
While Wozniak does not believe that AI will ever replace humans since it lacks emotions, he acknowledges that sometimes machine-generated text may sound intelligent enough to be used for mass scamming campaigns – and that's why, according to Wozniak, the new industry needs to be regulated.
However, the Apple co-founder doubts that any strict legislation would be adopted, since Big Tech companies have vast financial resources to lobby their interests and "the forces that drive for money usually win out." He also believes that technological progress is unstoppable, but humanity has time to get prepared and educate itself about AI, becoming resistant to disinformation and scams.
This year many scientists and tech entrepreneurs became especially concerned about dangers of uncontrolled AI-development
and signed a letter, urging a halt in projects related to neural networks. Wozniak was one of most famous people on the list of signatories, which also includes billionaire Elon Musk. The founder of Tesla is genuinely scared about AI and claims that by toying with intelligent machines, humanity is “summoning the demon” – a fantasy creature predisposed to lie.