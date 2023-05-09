https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/tech-giants-hope-to-get-away-with-anything-amid-ai-scare---steve-wozniak-1110219673.html

Tech Giants Hope to 'Get Away With Anything' Amid AI Scare - Steve Wozniak

Tech Giants Hope to 'Get Away With Anything' Amid AI Scare - Steve Wozniak

Wozniak was one of many tech celebs who urged to halt AI development. However, he is more concerned about the spread of disinformation and fake news with the help of AI, rather than about the Terminator scenario

2023-05-09T13:54+0000

2023-05-09T13:54+0000

2023-05-09T13:56+0000

beyond politics

artificial intelligence (ai)

ai

steve wozniak

apple

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102646/59/1026465912_0:0:3216:1810_1920x0_80_0_0_32ab75306f72cbe61da7bc20850f84ce.jpg

Legendary Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak – known in Silicon Valley as Woz – fears that AI can be used by "bad actors" to make disinformation campaigns more credible.While Wozniak does not believe that AI will ever replace humans since it lacks emotions, he acknowledges that sometimes machine-generated text may sound intelligent enough to be used for mass scamming campaigns – and that's why, according to Wozniak, the new industry needs to be regulated.However, the Apple co-founder doubts that any strict legislation would be adopted, since Big Tech companies have vast financial resources to lobby their interests and "the forces that drive for money usually win out." He also believes that technological progress is unstoppable, but humanity has time to get prepared and educate itself about AI, becoming resistant to disinformation and scams.This year many scientists and tech entrepreneurs became especially concerned about dangers of uncontrolled AI-development and signed a letter, urging a halt in projects related to neural networks. Wozniak was one of most famous people on the list of signatories, which also includes billionaire Elon Musk. The founder of Tesla is genuinely scared about AI and claims that by toying with intelligent machines, humanity is “summoning the demon” – a fantasy creature predisposed to lie.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230502/can-ai-compete-with-humans-and-what-are-chatbot-threats-an-interview-with-chatgpt-1110028480.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230501/researchers-warn-of-fake-news-apocalypse-ahead-fueled-by-ai--1110005091.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

ai, artificial intelligence, rise of machines, steve wozniak