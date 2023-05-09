https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/texas-mall-shooting-biden-bribery-alaskan-fishing-rights-1110207554.html

The US once again debates violence, mental health and who can access treatment, ignoring the solution of simply making access universal.

Texas Mall Shooting, Biden Bribery, Alaskan Fishing Rights The U.S. once again debates violence, mental health and who can access treatment, ignoring the solution of simply making access universal.

Covert Action Bulletin podcast cohost and managing editor of Disruptors at Breakthrough News Rachel Hu joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the mall shooting in the Allen, Texas; more back and forth on releasing the Nashville school shooter’s manifesto; how mainstream media exempts the role of gun manufacturers in mass shootings, worsening of discussions between Republicans and Democrats on the debt ceiling, and Biden's further weakness in 2024 polling.Attorney, pundit, and writer Tyler Nixon discusses the Australian prime minister’s calls for the release of Julian Assange, allegations of corruption against the U.S. president, and the persistent legal questions facing Hunter Biden.Investigative journalist Christopher Helali discusses the car bombing on a writer supportive of the military operation in Ukraine, the readmission of Syria to the Arab League, the New York City mayor busing immigrants upstate, and new reporting on Jeffrey Epstein's calendar.Reporter for Native News Online Darren Thompson discusses the impact of commercial fishing on subsistence fishers in Alaska, the role of the federal government in guaranteeing resources for native communities, and what native groups have suggested to protect salmon stocks.The Misfits also discuss the coming return of thousands of Iraqi artifacts from British possession, and an overdue earthquake that could cause severe destruction in the Pacific Northwest.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

