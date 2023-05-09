https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/the-us-blames-russia-for-drone-attack-on-the-kremlin-1110206815.html

The US Blames Russia For Drone Attack on the Kremlin

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Brazilian President Lula criticizing the imprisonment of Assange, and Italy urging Italians in Ukraine to leave the country.

The U.S. Blames Russia for Drone Attack on the Kremlin. On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Brazilian President Lula criticizing the imprisonment of Assange, and Italy urging Italians in Ukraine to leave the country.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Ukraine Does Not Tolerate Internal Criticism, Gonzalo Lira Arrested Again, and The West Supports Ukraine Murdering Journalists. Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | RFK Jr Says the CIA was Involved in JFK's Murder, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, and America's Internal Problems. In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about journalist Gonzalo Lira arrested in Ukraine, and African governments partnered with Russia. Mark talked about his relationship with Gonzalo Lira and described the reason he may have been arrested for the second time. In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the possibility of violence against Asian Americans, the media portraying Robert F. Kennedy Jr as anti-vaxxer, and Antony Blinken helping Joe Biden become President. Ted described his view on Antony Blinken and how countries can negotiate with Antony Blinken. Ted spoke about media smears against Robert F. Kennedy Jr and how Biden's poll numbers continue to fall.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

