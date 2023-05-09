https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/trump-leads-biden-in-new-poll-divisions-brewing-in-eu-julian-assange-writes-to-king-charles-1110206010.html

Trump Leads Biden in New Poll; Divisions Brewing in EU; Julian Assange Writes to King Charles

Trump Leads Biden in New Poll; Divisions Brewing in EU; Julian Assange Writes to King Charles

Divisions are reportedly brewing amongst the stressed European colonies of the US as intense economic pain and de-industrialization expose the betrayal of the empire.

2023-05-09T04:31+0000

2023-05-09T04:31+0000

2023-05-09T10:07+0000

the critical hour

radio

julian assange

european union (eu)

donald trump

robert f. kennedy jr

king charles iii

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/08/1110205853_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d975282958f00c1d624826fec845ca6e.png

Trump Leads Biden in New Poll; Divisions Brewing in EU; Julian Assange Writes King Charles Divisions are reportedly brewing amongst the stressed European colonies of the US as intense economic pain and de-industrialization expose the betrayal of the empire.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. According to Moscow, by promising to "kill Russians" in all parts of the globe Ukraine's intelligence chief has proved that the Kiev regime is organizing terrorist attacks. Also, Russia and China are increasing trade for mutual benefit.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the 2024 election. Donald Trump is leading President Biden by 7 points in a recent poll. Also, the military is experiencing a recruiting crisis.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, joins us to discuss China. The US is sending 500 million dollars in weapons to Taiwan. Also, South Korea is a dispensable tool of US hegemony in the new Cold War.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the multipolar world. The disease of British imperialism lives on. Also, divisions are growing in Europe and the Arab League voted to readmit Syria.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. There is unrest in Turkey as elections are near. Also, the EU is canceling a Tel Aviv event.Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss foreign policy. Cuba celebrated May Day in defiance of the US blockade. Also, the US police state is attacking the African People's Socialist Party.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. A debt ceiling deal may be in the offing. Also, Biden is facing negative ratings and the banking crisis grows.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss the crackdown on free speech. The US government has created a new disinformation office to oversee the maintenance of the official narrative. Also, the UK's public order act is the worst attack on dissent in decades.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, how bad is the situation in europe, ukraine terrorist attacks, is trump more popular than biden, russia's trad with china, why does the us support taiwan