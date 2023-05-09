https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/us-sanctions-son-of-mexican-drug-kingpin-el-chapo-guzman-1110222590.html

US Sanctions Son of Mexican Drug Kingpin 'El Chapo' Guzman

The United States sanctioned Joaquin Guzman Lopez, son of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, as part of an effort to disrupt the Sinaloa Cartel's trafficking network of illicit fentanyl

Guzman Lopez, according to the Treasury, is responsible for overseeing different aspects of the Sinaloa Cartel's vast drug trafficking network. All four members of Los Chapitos, which includes Guzman Lopez and his three other siblings, already have indictments on US federal drug trafficking charges in one or more jurisdictions in the United States, the release said. The Sinaloa Cartel smuggles multi-tons of illegal drugs into the United States, including fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, the release said.

