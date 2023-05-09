https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/victory-day-parade-in-red-square-1110198490.html
Moscow Hosts Victory Day Parade on Red Square
Moscow Hosts Victory Day Parade on Red Square
The Victory Day is most respected day in Russia. This day is an immortal symbol of Russian victory in World War II.
Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow where the annual World War II Victory Day parade is held. The parade marks the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory over the Nazis in the Great Patriotic War. The event is expected to feature roughly 10,000 troops and over 120 different units of weaponry and equipment.The parade will be attended by high-profile foreign guests including the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov who previously visited Rzhev to pay respect to the memorial to the Soviet Soldier and laid flowers.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
Moscow Hosts Victory Day Parade on Red Square
06:52 GMT 09.05.2023
Victory Day is the most respected day in Russia, marking the decisive role of the Soviet Union and Soviet people in World War II.
Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow where the annual World War II Victory Day parade is held.
The parade marks the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory over the Nazis in the Great Patriotic War. The event is expected to feature roughly 10,000 troops and over 120 different units of weaponry and equipment.
The parade will be attended by high-profile foreign guests including the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov who previously visited Rzhev to pay respect to the memorial to the Soviet Soldier and laid flowers.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!