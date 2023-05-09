International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/victory-day-parade-in-red-square-1110198490.html
Moscow Hosts Victory Day Parade on Red Square
Moscow Hosts Victory Day Parade on Red Square
The Victory Day is most respected day in Russia. This day is an immortal symbol of Russian victory in World War II.
2023-05-09T06:52+0000
2023-05-09T07:04+0000
russia
wwii
victory day parade
great patriotic war
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/09/1082840369_0:345:3028:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ed46a4ecb7fb68723e794c1c82a395d6.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow where the annual World War II Victory Day parade is held. The parade marks the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory over the Nazis in the Great Patriotic War. The event is expected to feature roughly 10,000 troops and over 120 different units of weaponry and equipment.The parade will be attended by high-profile foreign guests including the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov who previously visited Rzhev to pay respect to the memorial to the Soviet Soldier and laid flowers.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Moscow hosts Victory Day parade in Red Square
Moscow hosts Victory Day parade in Red Square
2023-05-09T06:52+0000
true
PT68M35S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/09/1082840369_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_697da749148d1c2c24549f043c456647.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
wwii, great patriotic war, world war ii, russian victory, parade red square, russia parade, parade wwii
wwii, great patriotic war, world war ii, russian victory, parade red square, russia parade, parade wwii

Moscow Hosts Victory Day Parade on Red Square

06:52 GMT 09.05.2023 (Updated: 07:04 GMT 09.05.2023)
© Sputnik / Владимир Астапкович / Go to the mediabankT-34-85 tanks make their way onto Red Square for Sunday's parade.
T-34-85 tanks make their way onto Red Square for Sunday's parade. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2023
© Sputnik / Владимир Астапкович
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Victory Day is the most respected day in Russia, marking the decisive role of the Soviet Union and Soviet people in World War II.
Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow where the annual World War II Victory Day parade is held.
The parade marks the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory over the Nazis in the Great Patriotic War. The event is expected to feature roughly 10,000 troops and over 120 different units of weaponry and equipment.
The parade will be attended by high-profile foreign guests including the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov who previously visited Rzhev to pay respect to the memorial to the Soviet Soldier and laid flowers.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала