https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/video-explosions-ring-out-across-gaza-strip-as-idf-conducts-airstrikes-1110208287.html

Video: Explosions Ring Out Across Gaza Strip as IDF Conducts Airstrikes

Video: Explosions Ring Out Across Gaza Strip as IDF Conducts Airstrikes

Explosions rang out across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced it was carrying out airstrikes against militant positions.

2023-05-09T00:16+0000

2023-05-09T00:16+0000

2023-05-09T00:12+0000

world

israel defense forces (idf)

airstrike

gaza strip

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/06/1109222910_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6fb61b2ecaa0beb2a9fb6e9c3e113b65.jpg

Explosions rang out across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced it was carrying out airstrikes against militant positions.A message issued by the IDF states that "attacking targets of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip."Video of the airstrikes have since surfaced on social media, with images capturing plumes of smoke and destroyed buildings.Strikes were reportedly issued in a number of areas, including Rafah and Khan Younis.Local media reports suggest the strikes caused the death of 'some' militants; however, figures remained unconfirmed. The extent of structural damages are unclear.The latest firings come days after more than 100 rockets were exchanged between Israeli and Palestinian forces last week, when tensions escalated in response to the death of imprisoned Palestinian Khader Adnan. Palestinian officials referred to Adnan's death as being part of a "deliberate assassination" since Israel repeatedly denied any of his release requests. At the time of his death, Adnan had been on a hunger strike for almost three months. He was found unconscious in his prison cell.Over the last several years rocket exchanges between Israeli and Palestinian officials have become nearly commonplace; however the most serious took place during May 2021 in response to the mass forced evictions of Palestinian families in land seized by the Israeli government through the court system.

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

explosions, gaza strip, idf, airstrikes, israel defense forces