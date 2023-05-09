Video: Explosions Ring Out Across Gaza Strip as IDF Conducts Airstrikes
The Tuesday airstrike follows days after Israeli and Palestinian forces fired rockets at one another in the wake of the death of Khader Adnan, a Palestinian prisoner who died while on a hunger strike in an Israeli prison.
Explosions rang out across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced it was carrying out airstrikes against militant positions.
A message issued by the IDF states that "attacking targets of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip."
Video of the airstrikes have since surfaced on social media, with images capturing plumes of smoke and destroyed buildings.
Strikes were reportedly issued in a number of areas, including Rafah and Khan Younis.
Local media reports suggest the strikes caused the death of 'some' militants; however, figures remained unconfirmed. The extent of structural damages are unclear.
The latest firings come days after more than 100 rockets were exchanged between Israeli and Palestinian forces last week, when tensions escalated in response to the death of imprisoned Palestinian Khader Adnan. Palestinian officials referred to Adnan's death as being part of a "deliberate assassination" since Israel repeatedly denied any of his release requests.
At the time of his death, Adnan had been on a hunger strike for almost three months. He was found unconscious in his prison cell.
Over the last several years rocket exchanges between Israeli and Palestinian officials have become nearly commonplace; however the most serious took place during May 2021 in response to the mass forced evictions of Palestinian families in land seized by the Israeli government through the court system.