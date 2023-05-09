https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/vucic-every-western-rep-demands-anti-russian-sanctions-in-meetings-regardless-of-topic-1110208157.html

Vucic: Every Western Rep Demands Anti-Russian Sanctions in Meetings Regardless of Topic

Every representative of the collective West, at any meetings with Serbia's leadership, regardless of the topic of the conversation, demands sanctions against Russia, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.

He said that although he did not promise not to support Western sanctions against Russia, official Belgrade still manages to comply with the decisions of its National Security Council of March 2022 and not introduce restrictive measures, despite all statements and expectations of the current authorities' political opponents. Russia has repeatedly said it will cope with the sanctions pressure the West began to exert on Russia several years ago and continues to increase. Moscow has said the West lacks the courage to admit the failure of the anti-Russian restrictions. In the Western countries themselves, opinions have been repeatedly voiced that the sanctions are ineffective.Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and the sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire world economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to make the lives of millions of people worse.

