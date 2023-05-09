International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/vucic-every-western-rep-demands-anti-russian-sanctions-in-meetings-regardless-of-topic-1110208157.html
Vucic: Every Western Rep Demands Anti-Russian Sanctions in Meetings Regardless of Topic
Vucic: Every Western Rep Demands Anti-Russian Sanctions in Meetings Regardless of Topic
Every representative of the collective West, at any meetings with Serbia's leadership, regardless of the topic of the conversation, demands sanctions against Russia, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.
2023-05-09T00:12+0000
2023-05-09T00:12+0000
world
russia
west
serbia
national security council
aleksandar vucic
russian economy under sanctions
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099834048_0:143:3241:1966_1920x0_80_0_0_8d6ffc95a2c194c8e483372b752e8ccf.jpg
He said that although he did not promise not to support Western sanctions against Russia, official Belgrade still manages to comply with the decisions of its National Security Council of March 2022 and not introduce restrictive measures, despite all statements and expectations of the current authorities' political opponents. Russia has repeatedly said it will cope with the sanctions pressure the West began to exert on Russia several years ago and continues to increase. Moscow has said the West lacks the courage to admit the failure of the anti-Russian restrictions. In the Western countries themselves, opinions have been repeatedly voiced that the sanctions are ineffective.Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and the sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire world economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to make the lives of millions of people worse.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/russia-accuses-us-eu-of-lying-about-sanctions-not-hampering-food-exports-1109180116.html
russia
west
serbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099834048_129:0:2860:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_457b1fa9bd5760125caa04fe70e88ca4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
serbian president aleksandar vucic, sanctions against russia, russia, do serbia com;y with western sanctions against russia, serbian national security council
serbian president aleksandar vucic, sanctions against russia, russia, do serbia com;y with western sanctions against russia, serbian national security council

Vucic: Every Western Rep Demands Anti-Russian Sanctions in Meetings Regardless of Topic

00:12 GMT 09.05.2023
© AP Photo / Darko VojinovicSerbian President Aleksandar Vucic addresses the nation at a news conference in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic addresses the nation at a news conference in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2023
© AP Photo / Darko Vojinovic
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Every representative of the collective West, at any meetings with Serbia's leadership, regardless of the topic of the conversation, demands sanctions against Russia, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.
"Earlier, I already spoke about this, about pressure, ultimatums. I’m already used to it, at every meeting with them, like 'good afternoon' - about anti-Russian sanctions... Probably, this is what they call a political agenda," Vucic told Serbian TV channel.
He said that although he did not promise not to support Western sanctions against Russia, official Belgrade still manages to comply with the decisions of its National Security Council of March 2022 and not introduce restrictive measures, despite all statements and expectations of the current authorities' political opponents.
Russia has repeatedly said it will cope with the sanctions pressure the West began to exert on Russia several years ago and continues to increase. Moscow has said the West lacks the courage to admit the failure of the anti-Russian restrictions. In the Western countries themselves, opinions have been repeatedly voiced that the sanctions are ineffective.
A boat with Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials heads to the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, to check if the grain shipment is in accordance with a crucial agreement signed last month by Moscow and Kiev, at an inspection area in the Black Sea off the coast of Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Accuses US, EU of Lying About Sanctions Not Hampering Food Exports
5 April, 21:16 GMT
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and the sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire world economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to make the lives of millions of people worse.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала