AI Tech Could Eliminate 80% of Jobs Over Next Few Years

In an interview, SingularityNET CEO and Founder Ben Goertzel said that 80% of jobs could be replaced by AI in the next few years.

2023-05-10T03:18+0000

An artificial intelligence expert who has been working on making a decentralized AI platform powered by blockchain technologies has said he believes AI could replace 80% of jobs over the next few years.Ben Goertzel, the founder and CEO of SingularityNET, said in an interview with US media that AI could replace most jobs even without reaching the point of matching human intelligence. Goertzel says current AIs are not close to reaching that goal but says even so, 8 in 10 jobs could be replaced by systems similar to AI systems today.Goertzel further said he does not see the growth in AI as a threat, but rather an opportunity for humans to improve their lives.But Goertzel admitted there will be some growing pains. “The problem I see is in the interim period, when AIs are obsoleting one human job after another... I don't know how (to) solve all the social issues,” he admitted.Still, Goertzel says there will be benefits, like robot nurses. “In that case, you're not eliminating human jobs. Because basically, there's not enough people who want to do nursing and nursing assistant jobs,” he said, adding education is another market ripe for humanoid robots.Since at least 2010, South Korea has been utilizing robots in the classroom, largely for teaching English. However, those robots were controlled remotely by a human, AI robots would operate autonomously.When asked about potential AI regulation, Goertzel said governance of AI needs to involve the general population. He says the companies driving AI development today are focused on “maximizing shareholder value” over “doing good things.”

