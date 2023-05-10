https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/bidens-associates-receive-over-10mln-from-foreign-nationals-firms-1110242317.html

Biden Family Pocketed Over $10Mln From Foreign Entities - House Committee

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer states that Biden family and its affiliates received more than $10Mln from Foreigners and Foreign Companies.

"The bank records show the Biden family, their associates and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals and their companies. Some of that money came from a Chinese company and went to Hunter Biden's company," Comer said during a press conference. Comer noted that Chinese nationals created limited liability companies in the US, transferred their "interests" to individuals in China and then transferred the money to the Biden family. The Biden family and their associates’ activities in Romania from 2015 to 2017 were also indicative of a scheme to peddle influence, the Oversight committee believes. Hunter Biden and his associates benefited from lucrative financial ties with a Romanian national who was later convicted of corruption, the committee said. The Bidens received over $1 million for the Romania deal, with 16 of the 17 payments made during Biden’s vice presidency, the committee stated.

