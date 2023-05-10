International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/bidens-associates-receive-over-10mln-from-foreign-nationals-firms-1110242317.html
Biden Family Pocketed Over $10Mln From Foreign Entities - House Committee
Biden Family Pocketed Over $10Mln From Foreign Entities - House Committee
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer states that Biden family and its affiliates received more than $10Mln from Foreigners and Foreign Companies.
2023-05-10T15:05+0000
2023-05-10T15:11+0000
americas
us
joe biden
house oversight committee
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108903271_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8c51b1cfd3654ad22dd9d85969882dcc.jpg
"The bank records show the Biden family, their associates and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals and their companies. Some of that money came from a Chinese company and went to Hunter Biden's company," Comer said during a press conference. Comer noted that Chinese nationals created limited liability companies in the US, transferred their "interests" to individuals in China and then transferred the money to the Biden family. The Biden family and their associates’ activities in Romania from 2015 to 2017 were also indicative of a scheme to peddle influence, the Oversight committee believes. Hunter Biden and his associates benefited from lucrative financial ties with a Romanian national who was later convicted of corruption, the committee said. The Bidens received over $1 million for the Romania deal, with 16 of the 17 payments made during Biden’s vice presidency, the committee stated.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220324/fund-of-joe-bidens-son-connected-with-financing-of-us-military-bio-activities-in-ukraine---mod-1094150901.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/biden-says-hunter-has-done-nothing-wrong-feels-proud-of-him-1110134810.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108903271_239:0:2970:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f42835ff52fe5697378f9ffaaeb0d7b5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, americas, joe biden, joe biden financing, joe biden secrets, joe biden skeletons
us, americas, joe biden, joe biden financing, joe biden secrets, joe biden skeletons

Biden Family Pocketed Over $10Mln From Foreign Entities - House Committee

15:05 GMT 10.05.2023 (Updated: 15:11 GMT 10.05.2023)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, March 27, 2023, in Washington.
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, March 27, 2023, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2023
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Biden family and their associates received over $10 million from foreign nationals and companies, among them from those in China, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said on Wednesday.
"The bank records show the Biden family, their associates and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals and their companies. Some of that money came from a Chinese company and went to Hunter Biden's company," Comer said during a press conference.
A research assistant carries a portable cooler marked with a biohazard label, file photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2022
Hunter Biden’s Investment Fund Connected to Financing of Pentagon-Funded Biolabs in Ukraine: MoD
24 March 2022, 12:24 GMT
Comer noted that Chinese nationals created limited liability companies in the US, transferred their "interests" to individuals in China and then transferred the money to the Biden family.
The Biden family and their associates’ activities in Romania from 2015 to 2017 were also indicative of a scheme to peddle influence, the Oversight committee believes.
Hunter Biden and his associates benefited from lucrative financial ties with a Romanian national who was later convicted of corruption, the committee said.
President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass on Aug. 13, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2023
Americas
Biden Says Hunter Has Done Nothing Wrong, Feels Proud of Him Amid Criminal Case
6 May, 04:05 GMT
The Bidens received over $1 million for the Romania deal, with 16 of the 17 payments made during Biden’s vice presidency, the committee stated.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала