'Cannot Be Trusted': Musk Slams WhatsApp Over Claims It's Spying on Users

It is not the first time Musk invokes harsh critique on his key rival – Mark Zuckerberg who owns WhatsApp and created world-famous social media platform.

US tech tycoon Elon Musk laced into WhatsApp, saying it "cannot be trusted" in the wake of allegations that the Zuckerberg-controlled app spies on users using a mic.Some users stress that the bug can be easily fixed by pressing the Restart button.WhatsApp's representatives addressed the issue via their Twitter account and alleged that the mic turns on due to a "bug on Android." In other words, they blamed Google and cited glitches in its Privacy Dashboard, while repeating their corporate mantra about end-to-end encryption and 100% safe communications that even Zuckerberg himself can't hear them.This is not the first time Musk castigated his nemesis, Mark Zuckerberg, who created the social network Facebook* and owns WhatsApp. A few weeks ago, the Tesla CEO accused Zuckerberg of covertly financing the Democrats via the so-called "Zuckerbucks" initiative, by illicitly pouring in funds to manipulate the elections. Even before that, Musk used to say that his rival has a "limited" understanding of AI.* Meta and Facebook are banned in Russia over extremist activities.

