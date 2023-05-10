https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/drone-attack-on-military-object-repelled-in-russias-voronezh-region-1110234270.html
Drone Attack on Military Object Repelled in Russia's Voronezh Region
Drone Attack on Military Object Repelled in Russia's Voronezh Region
Russian Air Defenses Repelled Drone Attack on Military Facility near Voronezh
"Early this morning, an attack attempt by two enemy UAVs was thwarted at a Voronezh military facility. As a result of measures, one of them deviated from the course and fell, the second was destroyed by fire," Gusev wrote on Telegram.
VORONEZH, Russia (Sputnik) - Enemy unmanned aerial vehicles tried to attack a military facility in Russia's Voronezh region, following response measures, one deviated from the course and fell and the second one was destroyed, Governor Alexander Gusev said on Wednesday.
