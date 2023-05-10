https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/drone-attack-on-military-object-repelled-in-russias-voronezh-region-1110234270.html

Drone Attack on Military Object Repelled in Russia's Voronezh Region

Drone Attack on Military Object Repelled in Russia's Voronezh Region

Russian Air Defenses Repelled Drone Attack on Military Facility near Voronezh

2023-05-10T08:23+0000

2023-05-10T08:23+0000

2023-05-10T08:23+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

drone warfare

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/15859/46/158594684_0:0:2999:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_fb3b40cd1032ea3b66f5ded425af0c6c.jpg

"Early this morning, an attack attempt by two enemy UAVs was thwarted at a Voronezh military facility. As a result of measures, one of them deviated from the course and fell, the second was destroyed by fire," Gusev wrote on Telegram.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, drone warfare