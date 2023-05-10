https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/how-will-the-us-adapt-to-a-burgeoning-multipolar-order-1110224240.html

How Will The US Adapt to a Burgeoning Multipolar Order?

How Will The US Adapt to a Burgeoning Multipolar Order?

Title 42 Ending Won't Stop US Border Brutality, How The US Is Responding To Multipolarity, Data Broker Partners With US Air Force

How Will The US Adapt To A Burgeoning Multipolar Order? Title 42 Ending Won’t Stop US Border Brutality, How The US Is Responding To Multipolarity, Data Broker Partners With US Air Force

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Albert Saint Jean, community organizer and immigration advocate to discuss the expected end of Title 42 this week and how the Biden administration is preparing for an expected surge of migrants, why the use of Title 42 is yet another demonstration of Democrats’ unity with Republicans on the issue of immigration, and why the end of Title 42 will not be an end to draconian immigration policies that will hurt poor and working people.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Medea Benjamin, Co-Founder of CODEPINK: Women for Peace to discuss how the US is responding to the shifting global political order and an emerging multipolar world, why countries like China are much more well-positioned to encourage peace in Ukraine as the US and NATO intensify their role in the conflict there, how this shift threatens US dominance over Europe and how European countries may break from US foreign policy goals, and what this shift means for the movement against war and empire in the US.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss a concerning partnership between the SafeGraph data broker and the US Air Force and how the tech company proposes that it will facilitate the foreign policy designs of Washington, the story of Google’s AMP technology and its eventual demise and what it reveals about the primacy of advertising on the internet, and concerns about the rise of the “deepfake defense” in courts and how it can be abused by well-resourced companies against complaints in court.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Bryce Greene, Contributor to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting to discuss another weapons package being sent by the US to Taiwan and how Washington is continuing its drive for war with China, the campaign of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the Democratic nomination for president and why a true alternative to Joe BIden requires support from a mass movement, the erasure of Victory Day from the American historical consciousness, and why some Americans seem so invested in the British monarchy and how it compares to the culture of celebrity worship.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

