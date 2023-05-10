https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/immigration-crisis-worsens-as-title-42-nears-expiration-1110221990.html

Immigration Crisis Worsens as Title 42 Nears Expiration

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as the immigration crisis in the US.

Nebojsa Malic: Serbian-American journalist, blogger, and translatorSabrina Salvati: Boston-based activist, podcaster, Member of Revolutionary Blackout NetworkMitch Roschelle: Media Commentator, Podcaster, Public SpeakerJohn Kirakou: Former CIA Officer, Co-Host of Political MisfitsLee Stranahan: Sputnik News Analyst and Host of The Back StoryIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Nebojsa Malic, a Serbian-American journalist, who discussed Victory Day in Russia.Later in the first half, Boston-based activist Sabrina Salvati who is a member of the Revolutionary Blackout Network joined to talk about the migration crisis in the US.In the second half of the hour, Mitch Roschelle, Thought Leader, Podcaster, and Public Speaker, joins to talk about the debt ceiling.In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to John Kirakou, former CIA officer and co-host of Political Misfits about Julian Assange and Freedom of Press Day.Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Lee Stranahan, Sputnik News analyst and Host of The Back Story to talk about RFK Jr.'s claims about CIA involvement in the JFK assassination.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

