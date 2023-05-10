https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/israel-assessing-egypt-brokered-proposal-for-truce-with-gaza-strip-1110246280.html
Israel Assessing Egypt-Brokered Proposal for Truce With Gaza Strip
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israel is currently assessing an Egypt-brokered proposal for a ceasefire with militants in the Gaza Strip, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Wednesday.
"We have received a truce proposal from Egypt and are now assessing it," the minister told Israeli broadcaster Kan 11.
On Tuesday night, Israel launched a military operation against militants of the Islamic Jihad Movement and its military infrastructure, including rocket launchers and mortars. As a result of the airstrikes on Tuesday, 15 people, including four women and six children, were killed. The victims included a Russian citizen. On Wednesday, four more Palestinians were killed in another series of airstrikes.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Twitter that the targets of the strikes were military facilities of Islamist movement Islamic Jihad in Gaza. The military said it hit ten arms production facilities and military facilities, six Islamic Jihad facilities that were used as weaponry storage and logistics infrastructure, and killed several operation chiefs of the Islamic Jihad.
On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the country was willing to intensify its campaign against radical militants in the Gaza Strip and conduct further strikes.