Lavrov Meets With Iranian, Turkish, Syrian Counterparts in Moscow
Lavrov Meets With Iranian, Turkish, Syrian Counterparts in Moscow
Russia often acted as a peacekeeper in the Middle East and can help Turkiye and Syria find common ground.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/10/1109575190_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3c6c900b35f288671fc5355b28e1b632.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is meeting with his Middle Eastern colleagues: Iranian FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, and Turkiye's top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu. Separate talks between Lavrov and Cavusoglu are also expected to take place later in the day.Allegedly, the key topic of the talks is going to be about normalizing relations between Turkiye and Syria, neighboring countries that currently do not have any established diplomatic ties. Historically, there has been discord between Ankara and Damascus, but generally all contradictions were manageable. Tensions heated up after the outbreak of the civil war in Syria, instigated by Western-backed jihadists and the influx of refugees to Turkiye. However, political scientists stress that Russia has a reputation as a peace broker among Middle East politicians and can seriously facilitate rapprochement between Turkiye and Syria.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
08:07 GMT 10.05.2023
The diplomacy chiefs will likely discuss the long-anticipated rapprochement between Turkiye and Syria. Many experts agree that Russia has enormous experience in peace brokering throughout the region and can facilitate normalization between the two countries.
Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is meeting with his Middle Eastern colleagues: Iranian FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, and Turkiye's top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu. Separate talks between Lavrov and Cavusoglu are also expected to take place later in the day.
Allegedly, the key topic of the talks is going to be about normalizing relations between Turkiye and Syria, neighboring countries that currently do not have any established diplomatic ties.
Historically, there has been discord between Ankara and Damascus, but generally all contradictions were manageable. Tensions heated up after the outbreak of the civil war in Syria, instigated by Western-backed jihadists and the influx of refugees to Turkiye. However, political scientists stress that Russia has a reputation as a peace broker among Middle East politicians and can seriously facilitate rapprochement between Turkiye and Syria.
