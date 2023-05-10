https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/lavrov-meets-with-iranian-turkish-syrian-counterparts-in-moscow-1110233449.html

Lavrov Meets With Iranian, Turkish, Syrian Counterparts in Moscow

Lavrov Meets With Iranian, Turkish, Syrian Counterparts in Moscow

Russia often acted as a peacekeeper in the Middle East and can help Turkiye and Syria find common ground.

2023-05-10T08:07+0000

2023-05-10T08:07+0000

2023-05-10T08:11+0000

russia

middle east

turkiye

syria

iran

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/10/1109575190_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3c6c900b35f288671fc5355b28e1b632.jpg

Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is meeting with his Middle Eastern colleagues: Iranian FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, and Turkiye's top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu. Separate talks between Lavrov and Cavusoglu are also expected to take place later in the day.Allegedly, the key topic of the talks is going to be about normalizing relations between Turkiye and Syria, neighboring countries that currently do not have any established diplomatic ties. Historically, there has been discord between Ankara and Damascus, but generally all contradictions were manageable. Tensions heated up after the outbreak of the civil war in Syria, instigated by Western-backed jihadists and the influx of refugees to Turkiye. However, political scientists stress that Russia has a reputation as a peace broker among Middle East politicians and can seriously facilitate rapprochement between Turkiye and Syria.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!

turkiye

syria

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov holds meeting with FMs of Iran, Syria and Turkey in Moscow Lavrov holds meeting with FMs of Iran, Syria and Turkey in Moscow 2023-05-10T08:07+0000 true PT12M02S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, middle east, turkiye, syria, iran, turkiye-syria rapprochement