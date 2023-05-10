International
Man Attacks Kindergarten With Knife in Poland, Killing Teacher, Injuring 9 More
Man Attacks Kindergarten With Knife in Poland, Killing Teacher, Injuring 9 More
A 19-year old man killed kindergarten teacher with a knife and injured 9 other people. Allegedly, the motive was the unrequited love.
A 19-year-old man attacked the facility with a knife in the Polish village of Tomislawice, killing his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend. Media allege that unrequited love might be the motive for the crime. Five people were hospitalized with knife wounds, with four others receiving on-site assistance.The attacker was arrested by the police at his home an hour after committing the crime. As many as 13 people were in the day care facility when the attack took place, according to the Polish news agency.
Man Attacks Kindergarten With Knife in Poland, Killing Teacher, Injuring 9 More

10:47 GMT 10.05.2023
WARSAW (Sputnik) - A kindergarten teacher has been killed and nine people have been injured as a result of a knife attack at a day care center in central Poland.
A 19-year-old man attacked the facility with a knife in the Polish village of Tomislawice, killing his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend. Media allege that unrequited love might be the motive for the crime.
Five people were hospitalized with knife wounds, with four others receiving on-site assistance.
The attacker was arrested by the police at his home an hour after committing the crime.
As many as 13 people were in the day care facility when the attack took place, according to the Polish news agency.
