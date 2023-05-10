https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/norway-discovers-breathing-mud-volcano-in-barents-sea---photo-1110231904.html

Norway Discovers 'Breathing' Mud Volcano in Barents Sea - Photo

Norway Discovers 'Breathing' Mud Volcano in Barents Sea - Photo

The find discovered using seismic data and remote footage is expected to provide researchers with clues to the Earth's past and knowledge about the methane budget.

A subsea mud volcano near the Norwegian island of Bjornoya in the Barents Sea has been found by researchers at the Arctic University.The find, dubbed the Borealis Mud Volcano, is located at a depth of 400 meters, some 80 nautical miles south of Bjornoya. It is only the second active volcano ever to be found in Norwegian waters.The volcanic area is approximately 300 meters wide and 25 meters deep, and releases mud, liquids and gas from the Earth's interior. The volcano itself is seven meters in diameter and 2.5 meters high, and continuously emits methane-rich liquids.The volcano was discovered rather unexpectedly using seismic data and footage obtained with a remotely operated underwater robot.She described seeing an underwater mud eruption as a reminder of how "alive" the planet is.According to the researchers, the find will provide science with new knowledge of the planet and provide a clue to the Earth's past environments. Among others, the discovery will help scientists understand the effect of localized but persistent emissions of methane and their impact on ecosystems, Panieri explained further."Understanding the evolution and composition of the fluids helps us understand their potential impact on the global methane budget and can inform what is happening on other planets. The crater in the newly discovered volcano hosts a rich seabed life, which thrives on the steep flanks of the carbonate crusts that were formed several thousand years ago," professor Stefan Buenz of the research team said in a press release.Panieri couldn't rule out that more volcanoes will be discovered in the Barents Sea using advanced technology and cross-discipline cooperation between various institutions.

