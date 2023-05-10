https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/paris-to-block-websites-sharing-news-content-of-sputnik-rt-france-1110243593.html

Paris to Block Websites Sharing News Content of Sputnik, RT France

Paris to Block Websites Sharing News Content of Sputnik, RT France

France will block websites that share information of RT France and Sputnik, under a new law on security of digital space, French Minister for Digital Transition and Telecommunications Jean-Noel Barrot said

2023-05-10T16:39+0000

2023-05-10T16:39+0000

2023-05-10T16:39+0000

world

france

russia

sputnik

rt france

censorship

media censorship

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101754/13/1017541347_0:0:3640:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_212b219d877963034bf6238db27be62e.jpg

The French ministry has claimed the measure will allow the authorities to protect people from disinformation by expanding the powers of Arcom, the country's media regulator, which will be authorized to impose restrictive measures against media.The draft law will be submitted to the Senate in early July, Barrot stated.Since the start of Russia's special military operation, a number of jurisdictions, including the European Commission, have decided to censor Russian media and affiliated journalists. In early March 2022, the EU banned the broadcasting and distribution of content by RT and Sputnik as part of the sanctions against Russia, applying the restrictions to all means of content transmission and distribution, such as cable, satellite, IPTV, platforms, websites and apps. All relevant RT, Sputnik licenses and agreements are suspended.

https://sputnikglobe.com

france

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

france wants to block rt, rt france ban, sputnik france ban, what media are banned in france, censorship in france