Poland to Get Abrams Tanks, HIMARS Systems From US This May

Polish defense minister said in an interview that Warsaw is to acquire tanks and high-mobility artillery systems from US this May.

"Our goal is to create a very powerful military unit equipped with Abrams tanks. Before this month ends, first American Abrams will be in Poland and will join the 18th mechanized unit deployed in the east of our country," Blaszczak told Polish broadcaster. In April 2022, the Polish Ministry of Defense acquired 250 new tanks Abrams from the United States. In January, Warsaw signed a supply agreement on another 116 used tanks. "Also in May, we will have first HIMARS, meaning missiles with a range up to 300 kilometers [190 miles]. Those are the systems ordered in 2019. Now, we are negotiating another transaction regarding 500 such systems," Blaszczak added. In 2019, Poland acquired the first squadron of 20 HIMARS worth $414 million from the US. In mid-March, Blaszczak said that the US Congress approved Poland's order for another 500 HIMARS Launcher Loader Module kits, worth $10 billion.

