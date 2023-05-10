https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/police-suspected-meteorite-slammed-through-new-jersey-home-ricocheted-in-bedroom-1110226604.html

Police: Suspected Meteorite Slammed Through New Jersey Home, 'Ricocheted' in Bedroom

A mysterious metallic object, suspected to be a meteorite, struck a residential home on Monday, causing damage to the roof and ceiling and prompting the Hopewell Township Police Department to initiate an investigation.

A mysterious metallic object, suspected to be a meteorite, recently struck a residential home in New Jersey's Hopewell Township, causing roof damages and an investigation among several entities.The Monday incident saw the oblong metallic object, which measures 4 inches by 6 inches, crashed through the ranch-style home's home and momentarily "ricochet" into a bedroom before landing on hardwood flooring. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.Authorities are collaborating with multiple agencies to determine the origin and nature of the object, which may be connected to the ongoing Eta Aquariids meteor shower. The annual meteor shower, known for its radiant display, is currently active and expected to conclude around May 27. The Hopewell Township Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the metallic object.The homeowners, who were present at the time, described the experience as both shocking and intriguing. Suzy Kop, one of the residents, discovered the object in her father's room and noted it was still warm upon retrieval. The family considers themselves fortunate that no harm befell them and views the incident as a unique gift from space.Derrick Pitts, the chief astronomer at the Franklin Institute, suggest the object could potentially be billions of years old, originating from the early stages of the solar system. Pitts emphasized the rarity of such an event, as meteorites striking houses and being recoverable is a highly unusual occurrence throughout history.Emergency responders earlier arrived at the scene to assess any potential risks associated with the fallen object as concerns were raised about the object's radioactivity. The scans have since yielded no evidence of any hazardous materials.While residents in the Northern Hemisphere may observe a few fireballs during the Eta Aquariids meteor shower, those residing in the Southern Hemisphere are expected to witness a more spectacular display. The shower is a result of Earth passing through the debris trail left by Halley's Comet. Although the comet only visits our vicinity every 75 to 76 years, its remnants continue to provide stunning celestial phenomena.As the investigation into the meteorite continues, residents and scientists alike remain captivated by the extraordinary event, underscoring the significance of understanding the mysteries of our universe.

