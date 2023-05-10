https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/romania-to-decommission-mig-21-lancer-fighter-jets-on-may-15-1110229147.html

Romania to Decommission MiG-21 LanceR Fighter Jets on May 15

Romania to Decommission MiG-21 LanceR Fighter Jets on May 15

Romania will officially decommission MiG-21 LanceR military aircraft on May 15 and replace it with US-made F-16s, the Romanian Ministry of National Defense said Tuesday.

2023-05-10T02:05+0000

2023-05-10T02:05+0000

2023-05-10T02:01+0000

military

mig-21

romania

f-16

romanian armed forces

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/1d/1083031683_0:128:3001:1816_1920x0_80_0_0_2bebe1967181472992b5a1ad00123af7.jpg

The ministry has decided to suspend the operation of MiG-21 LanceR aircraft from April 15 due to technical problems and replace them with F-16s. In May of 2022, the ministry expanded the lifespan of fighters for another year in order to perform air policing tasks and maintain pilot training. The press office of the ministry has earlier said that the increase in the country's defense spending to 2.5% of GDP had created opportunities to modernize Romania's army. Last June, Romania approved the purchase of 32 F-16 aircraft from Norway worth 454 million euros ($477.5 million). At the moment, Romania has 17 F-16 aircraft in the M5.2R configuration, which will be modernized to the M6.6 configurations. In mid-April, the Romanian Supreme Council of National Defense decided it will purchase F-35 aircraft from the United States after 2030 to replace F-16s.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20211224/romania-seeks-to-buy-32-old-norwegian-f-16-fighter-jets-replaced-by-f-35s-1091765347.html

romania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

romania, mig-21 lancer fighter jets, romanian ministry of national defense, f-16