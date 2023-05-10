https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/russia-celebrates-victory-day-israel-strikes-gaza-and-polling-has-rfk-jr-ahead-of-biden-1110226503.html
Russia Celebrates Victory Day, Israel Strikes Gaza, and Polling Has RFK Jr Ahead of Biden
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Tucker Carlson announcing his show will return on Twitter, and former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested.
Jeff Halper - Author, Activist, Anthropologist, and Professor | Operation Shield and Arrow, Israel Kills Twelve in Gaza, and Netanyahu in Trouble.Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Trump Found Liable, JFK and the Unspeakable, and Fringe Conspiracy Theories.In the first hour, Lee spoke with Jeff Halper about the Israeli military strike on Gaza, Zionism, and Israel is a major arms supplier. Jeff described the airstrikes on Gaza and the three alleged terrorists targeted by the Israeli military. Jeff talked about the internal political trouble for Prime Minister Netanyahu.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the jury verdict for Donald Trump's sexual abuse trial, Hunter Biden indictment rumors, and Tucker Carlson to host his show on Twitter. Tyler criticized the legal profession and the New York jury finding Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation. Tyler spoke about Democrat lawyers and Robert F. Kennedy Jr called out the CIA's involvement in his uncle 's murder.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
05:05 GMT 10.05.2023 (Updated: 11:59 GMT 10.05.2023)
