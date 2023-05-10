International
According to legal data, Russia has denounced the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe established in 1990 between Warsaw pact states and NATO.
Russia Denounces Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

09:59 GMT 10.05.2023
