https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/turkiyes-botas-to-invest-400mln-in-floating-storage-regasification-unit---reports-1110238124.html
Turkiye's Botas to Invest $400Mln in Floating Storage Regasification Unit - Reports
Turkiye's Botas to Invest $400Mln in Floating Storage Regasification Unit - Reports
State-controlled Turkish company Botas will invest $400 Mln in in the construction of a floating liquefied natural gas storage facility.
2023-05-10T12:37+0000
2023-05-10T12:37+0000
2023-05-10T12:37+0000
world
middle east
turkiye
botas
natural gas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102573/78/1025737864_0:262:3265:2098_1920x0_80_0_0_7609fba99fd99eabf21ee4145da638bc.jpg
The total capacity of the floating storage will be 180,000 cubic meters (over 47 million gallons), with the project enjoying all customs and tax benefits, Turkish newspaper reported. Botas is planning to implement the project via its foreign subsidiary, importing machinery and equipment worth $399 million, the report said, adding that the decision to build the floating regasification unit was made after the discovery of gas reserves in the Black Sea, which are currently at the trial extraction stage. In 2020, a huge gas field with an estimated 540 billion cubic meters was discovered in the Black Sea off the Turkish coast. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it was the largest gas field in the country, adding that the total amount of natural gas in the Black Sea reached 710 billion cubic meters and was worth $1 trillion on the international markets.
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102573/78/1025737864_58:0:3205:2360_1920x0_80_0_0_e3272636dd685ef19a501a5d454954c2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
turkiye, black sea, botas, natural gas
turkiye, black sea, botas, natural gas
Turkiye's Botas to Invest $400Mln in Floating Storage Regasification Unit - Reports
ANKARA (Sputnik) - After discovering gas reserves in the Black Sea, Turkish energy company Botas will invest 8.1 billion liras (over $400 million) in the construction of a floating liquefied natural gas storage facility equipped with a Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU), Turkish media reported on Wednesday.
The total capacity of the floating storage will be 180,000 cubic meters (over 47 million gallons), with the project enjoying all customs and tax benefits, Turkish newspaper reported.
Botas is planning to implement the project via its foreign subsidiary, importing machinery and equipment worth $399 million, the report said, adding that the decision to build the floating regasification unit was made after the discovery of gas reserves in the Black Sea, which are currently at the trial extraction stage.
In 2020, a huge gas field with an estimated 540 billion cubic meters was discovered in the Black Sea off the Turkish coast. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it was the largest gas field in the country, adding that the total amount of natural gas in the Black Sea reached 710 billion cubic meters and was worth $1 trillion on the international markets.