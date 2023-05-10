International
US Congressman George Santos Arrested on Charges of Embezzlement, Fraud
US Congressman was charged with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.
"A 13-count indictment was unsealed today in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York charging George Anthony Devolder Santos, better known as 'George Santos,' a United States Congressman representing the Third District of New York, with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives," the Justice Department said in a press release. Santos was arrested on Wednesday morning and will be arraigned this afternoon before US Magistrate Judge Arlene R. Lindsay at the federal courthouse in Central Islip, New York, the statement added. If convicted, Santos faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for the top counts.
US Congressman George Santos Arrested on Charges of Embezzlement, Fraud

13:53 GMT 10.05.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Republican Congressman George Santos has been arrested on charges of embezzlement, fraud, money laundering and making false statements to the House of Representatives, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.
"A 13-count indictment was unsealed today in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York charging George Anthony Devolder Santos, better known as 'George Santos,' a United States Congressman representing the Third District of New York, with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives," the Justice Department said in a press release.
Santos was arrested on Wednesday morning and will be arraigned this afternoon before US Magistrate Judge Arlene R. Lindsay at the federal courthouse in Central Islip, New York, the statement added.
If convicted, Santos faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for the top counts.
