US Creating Army of 'Free Syria' in Region Near Raqqa – Lavrov

According to Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov, US creates paramilitary organization to destabilize the situation in the country.

The US wants to use these fighters against the legitimate authorities of the Syrian Arab Republic to destabilize the situation in the country, the minister added. He said that US should stop undermining peace in the region and respect the will of the people of the Middle East.US backs jihadist groups since the outbreak of conflict in 2011. Currently, US army illegally controls oil-rich territories of Syria.Turkiye-Syria RapprochmentCommenting on the Turkish-Syrian normalization process, top diplomat stressed it has a positive impact on the situation in the region and the Middle East as a whole.Turkiye and Syria always were at some odds, but tensions heated up after the start of civil war in Syria, instigated by US. Russia invested time and efforts to normalize situation, hosting a surprise meeting of defense ministers of both countries last December and initiating a series of talks between top diplomats of Syria and Turkiye with support of Iran.Forthcoming Turkiye ElectionsReferring to upcoming elections in Turkiye, Russian FM expressed the hope that the they will be held without any external meddling.Turkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled on May 14. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by an opposition alliance, is considered incumbent president Erdogan's main opponent. The list of candidates also includes Muharrem Ince of the Homeland Party and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance.*Daesh is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

