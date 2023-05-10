https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/us-economy-faces-uncertain-future-as-debt-ceiling-remains-in-limbo-1110223306.html
US Economy Faces Uncertain Future as Debt Ceiling Remains in Limbo
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the state of the US economy as the Debt Ceiling remains in limbo.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistDavid Tawil - Co-founder of ProChain CapitalSergio Arellano - Analyst & Executive Director of Conserva mi VotoMark Sleboda - International Relations & Security AnalystIn the first hour, political cartoonist Ted Rall joined the Fault Lines hosts to discuss Fox News’ legal battle with Dominion Voting Systems as Fox News requested an investigation into who leaked the Tucker Carlson texts.In the second hour, David Tawil joined the Fault Lines team to discuss the US economy's issues as the debt ceiling remains in limbo.In the third hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with Sergio Arellano about the crisis on the US-Mexico border as thousands of migrants line up to cross the border as Title42 is set to expire.Later in the last hour, Mark Sleboda joined Fault Lines to discuss the importance of Victory Day and the significance of the yearly commemoration.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
US Economy Faces Uncertain Future as Debt Ceiling Remains in Limbo
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the state of the US economy as the Debt Ceiling remains in limbo.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
David Tawil - Co-founder of ProChain Capital
Sergio Arellano - Analyst & Executive Director of Conserva mi Voto
Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst
In the first hour, political cartoonist Ted Rall joined the Fault Lines hosts to discuss Fox News’ legal battle with Dominion Voting Systems as Fox News requested an investigation into who leaked the Tucker Carlson texts.
In the second hour, David Tawil joined the Fault Lines team to discuss the US economy's issues as the debt ceiling remains in limbo.
In the third hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with Sergio Arellano about the crisis on the US-Mexico border as thousands of migrants line up to cross the border as Title42 is set to expire.
Later in the last hour, Mark Sleboda joined Fault Lines to discuss the importance of Victory Day and the significance of the yearly commemoration.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.