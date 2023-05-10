International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/watch-pov-video-of-russian-paratrooper-holding-the-line-in-ukraine-op-area-1110238562.html
Watch POV Video of Russian Paratrooper Holding the Line in Ukraine Op Area
Watch POV Video of Russian Paratrooper Holding the Line in Ukraine Op Area
The footage was apparently recorded by a helmet-mounted camera worn by one of the Russian paratroopers deployed in the Ukrainian conflict zone, during an intense firefight in a woodland area.
2023-05-10T13:55+0000
2023-05-10T14:04+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donbass
ukrainian conflict
russian airborne forces
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104597/91/1045979167_0:188:2973:1860_1920x0_80_0_0_5a5cf73c6215a523f93ec3296bb9a674.jpg
The footage was apparently recorded by a helmet-mounted camera worn by one of the Russian paratroopers deployed in the Ukrainian conflict zone, during an intense firefight in a woodland area.Viewers can watch from the soldier’s perspective as he moves through a trench, trying not to expose himself, stopping to take position and fire volleys of machine gun fire in the direction of hostile forces.The video's description contains no mention of where and when exactly this battle occurred.
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
The Russian MoD has published footage showing a battle of Russian paratroopers filmed from the first person
The Russian MoD has published footage showing a battle of Russian paratroopers filmed from the first person
2023-05-10T13:55+0000
true
PT0M56S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104597/91/1045979167_122:0:2853:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_212228ab8ee0210bc25afde88b5e1954.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's military operation in ukraine, first person view
russia's military operation in ukraine, first person view

Watch POV Video of Russian Paratrooper Holding the Line in Ukraine Op Area

13:55 GMT 10.05.2023 (Updated: 14:04 GMT 10.05.2023)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov /  / Go to the mediabankServicemen of the Russian Airborne Forces
Servicemen of the Russian Airborne Forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov /
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
A new video recently released by Russia’s Ministry of Defense offers a glimpse of what is it like to be a Russian airborne forces trooper fighting on the frontlines of the Ukrainian conflict.
The footage was apparently recorded by a helmet-mounted camera worn by one of the Russian paratroopers deployed in the Ukrainian conflict zone, during an intense firefight in a woodland area.
Viewers can watch from the soldier’s perspective as he moves through a trench, trying not to expose himself, stopping to take position and fire volleys of machine gun fire in the direction of hostile forces.
The video's description contains no mention of where and when exactly this battle occurred.
© Sputnik
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала