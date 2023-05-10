https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/watch-pov-video-of-russian-paratrooper-holding-the-line-in-ukraine-op-area-1110238562.html

Watch POV Video of Russian Paratrooper Holding the Line in Ukraine Op Area

The footage was apparently recorded by a helmet-mounted camera worn by one of the Russian paratroopers deployed in the Ukrainian conflict zone, during an intense firefight in a woodland area.

The footage was apparently recorded by a helmet-mounted camera worn by one of the Russian paratroopers deployed in the Ukrainian conflict zone, during an intense firefight in a woodland area.Viewers can watch from the soldier’s perspective as he moves through a trench, trying not to expose himself, stopping to take position and fire volleys of machine gun fire in the direction of hostile forces.The video's description contains no mention of where and when exactly this battle occurred.

