Watch POV Video of Russian Paratrooper Holding the Line in Ukraine Op Area
The footage was apparently recorded by a helmet-mounted camera worn by one of the Russian paratroopers deployed in the Ukrainian conflict zone, during an intense firefight in a woodland area.
13:55 GMT 10.05.2023 (Updated: 14:04 GMT 10.05.2023)
A new video recently released by Russia’s Ministry of Defense offers a glimpse of what is it like to be a Russian airborne forces trooper fighting on the frontlines of the Ukrainian conflict.
The footage was apparently recorded by a helmet-mounted camera worn by one of the Russian paratroopers deployed in the Ukrainian conflict zone, during an intense firefight in a woodland area.
Viewers can watch from the soldier’s perspective as he moves through a trench, trying not to expose himself, stopping to take position and fire volleys of machine gun fire in the direction of hostile forces.
The video's description contains no mention of where and when exactly this battle occurred.