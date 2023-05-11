https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/debt-ceiling-meeting-with-biden-congressional-leaders-postponed-as-talks-lack-progress-1110273471.html

Debt Ceiling Meeting With Biden, Congressional Leaders Postponed as Talks Lack Progress

Debt Ceiling Meeting With Biden, Congressional Leaders Postponed as Talks Lack Progress

US President Joe Biden’s meeting with congressional leaders to discuss the debt ceiling and looming default has been postponed after staff-level talks proved unsuccessful.

Biden was set to talk with congressional leaders on Friday to follow up on earlier debt ceiling negotiations that followed a meeting with Republican and Democrat leadership at the start of the week. US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the postponement was due to the fact that not enough progress was made during the staff-level talks, and that it should not be seen as a delay.McCarthy said he expects the leaders to meet again sometime next week. The House speaker further noted that the postponement should not be read as a signal that talks are falling apart, adding it will be more productive to let staff meet again.Biden is feeling the pressure of negotiations as the time for a potential US default dwindles, McCarthy said. The US has been operating under the use of "extraordinary measures" taken up by the Treasury Department since January; however, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the US could default on its financial obligations as early as June if Congress fails to act on the matter..

