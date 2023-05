Debt Ceiling Meeting With Biden, Congressional Leaders Postponed as Talks Lack Progress

On Tuesday, Biden met with congressional leaders, including US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, to negotiate potentially raising the debt ceiling.

Last month, House Republicans passed legislation to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for cuts to government spending. However, Biden and Schumer both rejected the measure, with the US Senate instead opting for holding hearings to highlight setbacks that would be caused by the GOP-cleared measure.

Democrats have called for raising the debt ceiling without concessions.