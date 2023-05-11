https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/explosion-hits-center-of-italys-milan-cars-on-fire--1110259592.html

At Least 4 Injured in Explosion in Milan - Photo, Video

At Least 4 Injured in Explosion in Milan - Photo, Video

The ambulances and police are working on the scene

At least 4 person were injured during explosion at Porta Romana, Milan. Allegedly, a van with oxygen tanks blew up, probably destined for the nearby Italian Auxological Institute.Some passers-by saw one of the cylinders catch fire, followed by a very violent explosion.The fire also engulfed four cars parked on the street, a nearby pharmacy, and apartments in a nearby building.

