At Least 4 Injured in Explosion in Milan - Photo, Video
At Least 4 Injured in Explosion in Milan - Photo, Video
The ambulances and police are working on the scene
2023-05-11T10:33+0000
2023-05-11T10:33+0000
2023-05-11T10:43+0000
At Least 4 Injured in Explosion in Milan - Photo, Video
10:33 GMT 11.05.2023 (Updated: 10:43 GMT 11.05.2023)
Being updated
Ambulances and firefighters are on the scene. The carabinieri have cordoned off the area.
At least 4 person were injured during explosion at Porta Romana, Milan.
Allegedly, a van with oxygen tanks blew up, probably destined for the nearby Italian Auxological Institute.
Some passers-by saw one of the cylinders catch fire, followed by a very violent explosion.
The fire also engulfed four cars parked on the street, a nearby pharmacy, and apartments in a nearby building.