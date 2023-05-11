https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/fing-disgrace-netizens-trash-disastrous-trump-town-hall-appearance-1110252423.html

'F***ing Disgrace': Netizens Trash Disastrous Trump Town Hall Appearance

CNN invited Trump, a longtime critic of the network, to speak on a platform in New Hampshire. Netizens have criticized the network's decision.

Delivering on expectations that the Wednesday town hall would be filled with nothing more than classic Trumpisms to rile his base, former US President Donald Trump gave viewers something to talk about across social media platforms.Much to the dismay of some network insiders, Trump's appearance saw him speak for more than an hour, specifically pushing misinformation about the 2020 election, as well as investigations into his alleged criminal activity with an additional touch of his efforts to mock moderators - in this case Kaitlin Collins, who he referred to as a “nasty person.”A CNN insider said the decision by the network was “appalling” and criticized the company for handing Trump a “huge platform to spew his lies” on a silver platter.Another network insider referred to the town hall as a “f***ing disgrace.”Meanwhile Trump’s campaigners and advisers were overzealous with how “well” the night went for him. “We want to thank CNN for their generous donation to President Trump’s campaign!” one Trump adviser said late on Wednesday.“[Trump] should literally do this every night,” one Trump 2024 adviser said about an hour into the event. “Nightly CNN hits!”Those who were close to the rally-like show weren’t the only ones to criticize the network’s decision. Netizens took to Twitter to tear down CNN.

