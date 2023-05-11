https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/foreign-direct-investment-in-germany-down-to-decade-low---study-1110265176.html

Foreign Direct Investment in Germany Down to Decade Low - Study

Foreign Direct Investment in Germany Down to Decade Low - Study

Attractiveness of German economy to foreign investors has dropped to a decade low, shows a research by E&Y. The reason is high costs.

2023-05-11T14:39+0000

2023-05-11T14:39+0000

2023-05-11T14:39+0000

economy

germany

france

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/19/1106691047_0:0:1982:1116_1920x0_80_0_0_7f382596b2fbaabc51ebb7a833f81d19.jpg

EY Germany CEO Henrik Ahlers told German broadcaster that "in terms of the costs Germany has clearly lost some of its attractiveness recently, especially for industrial enterprises." The EY Europe Attractiveness Survey cited Germany’s tight labor pool and high-carbon energy mix as the main deterrents for foreign investors. The study shows France firmly in the top spot for the fourth year running, on the back of business-friendly reforms. The number of foreign direct investment projects in the country rose by 3% last year to 1,259. The United Kingdom came second with 929 new projects, down by 6% compared to 2021. EY said investors were discouraged by trade restrictions and labor shortages, which are in part caused by Brexit. Together, France, the UK and Germany accounted for 50% of the total 5,962 foreign projects created in Europe last year. EY said it remained concerned about Europe’s weak manufacturing performance as rising energy costs, supply chain disruptions and the general slowdown continue weighing down on its economy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230130/german-economy-contracts-thanks-to-energy-crisis-and-interest-rate-hikes-1106824197.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230124/ukrainian-conflict-to-cost-german-economy-190bln-45-of-gdp-in-2023-study-says-1106633288.html

germany

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

german economy, energy crisis in europe, european economy, fdi