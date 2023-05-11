https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/garland-unlikely-to-push-biden-criminal-probe-but-new-findings-may-open-impeachment-door-1110250714.html
Garland Unlikely to Push Biden Criminal Probe But New Findings May Open Impeachment Door
US Attorney General Merrick Garland is unlikely to effectively probe President Joe Biden and his family in light of new corruption allegations, but the latest discovery could enable the Republican-controlled House to pass impeachment articles, University of Illinois Professor of Law Francis Boyle told Sputnik.
Earlier Wednesday, US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said bank records show the Biden family and their associates received over $10 million from foreign nationals and companies, among them from those in China. Some of the money that came from a Chinese firm went to Hunter Biden's company, Comer told reporters. "I would not count upon Garland doing the right thing at Biden’s Department of Injustice. At best Garland might appoint a special prosecutor and kick the can down the road," Boyle said, adding that the development could have an immediate impact on the 2024 election.The Republicans, Boyle noted, given they control the House and have enough votes, could quickly impeach Biden and send the bill of impeachment to the Senate for a trial. In reacting to the allegations, White House spokesman Ian Sams in a tweet accused Republicans of "microwaving old debunked stuff." Sams cited media reports from three years ago that reviewed that relevant corporate records and allegedly showed the president played no role in the scheme. He also referred to another conclusion made by other US outlets in 2022 that proved there was no evidence Biden personally benefited from or knew details of the scheme.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Attorney General Merrick Garland is unlikely to effectively probe President Joe Biden and his family in light of new corruption allegations, but the latest discovery could enable the Republican-controlled House to pass impeachment articles, University of Illinois Professor of Law Francis Boyle told Sputnik.
Earlier Wednesday, US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said bank records show the Biden family and their associates received over $10 million from foreign nationals and companies, among them from those in China.
Some of the money that came from a Chinese firm went to Hunter Biden's company, Comer told reporters.
"I would not count upon Garland doing the right thing at Biden’s Department of Injustice. At best Garland might appoint a special prosecutor and kick the can down the road," Boyle said, adding that the development could have an immediate impact on the 2024 election.
"If the Republicans have the goods on Biden himself, they should introduce a Bill of Impeachment against Biden for bribery... that might make an immediate difference."
The Republicans, Boyle noted, given they control the House and have enough votes, could quickly impeach Biden and send the bill of impeachment to the Senate for a trial.
In reacting to the allegations, White House spokesman Ian Sams in a tweet accused Republicans of "microwaving old debunked stuff."
Sams cited media reports from three years ago that reviewed that relevant corporate records and allegedly showed the president played no role in the scheme. He also referred to another conclusion made by other US outlets in 2022 that proved there was no evidence Biden personally benefited from or knew details of the scheme.