Global De-Dollarization and the Need For a Socialist Movement

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss a public service announcement produced by the FBI promoting the Run, Hide, Fight strategy for surviving a mass shooting, what this PSA reveals about the inability of the US to address the root causes behind mass shootings, and how the PSA presents mass shootings as an inevitability and survival as a personal responsibility.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by journalist Waqas Ahmed to discuss the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and massive protests opposing his arrest, why people are turning out in support of Khan and how it is related to some of the reasons he may have been ousted from his premiership, and what regional impacts this instability will have as Pakistan seeks a bailout from the IMF.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jose Luis Granados Ceja, Staff writer and podcast host at Venezuelanalysis.com to discuss a recent resolution signed by the US government to hand over the Venezuelan company CITGO to the right-wing Venezuelan opposition, how this fits into the sanctions campaign against Venezuela and what the status of that campaign is after the ouster of Juan Guaido as leader of the opposition, and how a recent conference on the future of Venezuela demonstrates the shifting regional political dynamics.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Radhika Desai, a Professor at the University of Manitoba, Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group, and author of Capitalism, Coronavirus and War: A Geopolitical Economy to discuss the melodrama in Washington over the debt ceiling and how the squabbles over social spending are hiding bipartisan unity in service of the ruling class, the signs of de-dollarization in the global economy and how they compare to some warning signs of the 2008 financial crisis, and the need for a people-oriented economy as the world resists US hegemony and inflation troubles continue to persist.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

