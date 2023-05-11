https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/neo-nazi-terrorists-jailed-in-france-cia-election-interference-us-creates-militia-in-syria-1110249462.html

Neo-Nazi Terrorists Jailed in France; CIA Election Interference; US Creates Militia in Syria

Neo-Nazi Terrorists Jailed in France; CIA Election Interference; US Creates Militia in Syria

A new congressional report alleges that active duty CIA personnel colluded with the Biden campaign to illegally influence the 2020 election by spreading false information.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The US is recreating a terrorist militia in Syria. Also, the US and UK vow to keep supporting Ukraine no matter what.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents" joins us to discuss the Black Agenda Report news. The US is launching cyber attacks worldwide as it accuses Russia and China. Also, we have new evidence about the plot to kill Jovenel Moise.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, joins us to discuss Asia. Taiwan now implies that it will defend TSMC from an attack by the US Empire. Also, South Korea is pivoting towards US imperialism.Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist, and Leonardo Palacio, National Network on Cuba delegate, join us to discuss Cuba. Netfa has returned from Cuba and shares his experience about the people celebrating May Day.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss domestic policy. The CIA reportedly conspired to interfere with the 2020 election on behalf of the Biden campaign. Also, the Neo-Nazi terror is growing in the EU as France arrests fighters returning from Ukraine.Kim Keenan, nationally known trial lawyer, mediator, and in-house counsel, joins us to discuss the Trump court decision. Donald Trump lost a court case to E Jean Carroll regarding allegations of sexual engagement.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The US is recreating its army of jihadists in Syria. Also, Israeli airstrikes kill 13 including 4 children in Gaza.Nicholas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss the new world order. Nicholas Davies and Medea Benjamin have penned an article in which they discuss whether the US can sensibly adjust to the new multipolar world paradigm.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

