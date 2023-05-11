https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/no-solution-to-debt-ceiling-despite-another-meeting-with-biden-1110244865.html

No Solution to Debt Ceiling Despite Another Meeting With Biden

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the state of the US economy as the Debt Ceiling remains in limbo.

Hamza Azhar Salam - Pakistani JournalistMark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and LibertarianAndrew Langer - Political Analyst & Chairman of the Institute for Regulatory Analysis and EngagementRobert Patillo - Civil Rights AttorneyIn the first hour, Pakistani journalist Hamza Azhar Salam joined the Fault Lines hosts to discuss Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest and court appearance.In the second hour, Mark Frost joined the Fault Lines team to discuss the US economy's issues as the debt ceiling remains in limbo.In the third hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with Andrew Langer and Robert Patillo about the reparations to black residents suggested by a task force in the state of California and how California’s governor has declined public support. They also discussed Donald Trump's sexual abuse verdict.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

