https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/no-solution-to-debt-ceiling-despite-another-meeting-with-biden-1110244865.html
No Solution to Debt Ceiling Despite Another Meeting With Biden
No Solution to Debt Ceiling Despite Another Meeting With Biden
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the state of the US economy as the Debt Ceiling remains in limbo.
2023-05-11T04:17+0000
2023-05-11T04:17+0000
2023-05-11T11:38+0000
fault lines
radio
donald trump
imran khan
pakistan
debt ceiling
california
us economy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0a/1110244706_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_35c7eee92b0058761e77b1a17ad4514c.png
No Solution to Debt Ceiling Despite Another Meeting With Biden
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the state of the U.S. economy as the Debt Ceiling remains in limbo.
Hamza Azhar Salam - Pakistani JournalistMark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and LibertarianAndrew Langer - Political Analyst & Chairman of the Institute for Regulatory Analysis and EngagementRobert Patillo - Civil Rights AttorneyIn the first hour, Pakistani journalist Hamza Azhar Salam joined the Fault Lines hosts to discuss Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest and court appearance.In the second hour, Mark Frost joined the Fault Lines team to discuss the US economy's issues as the debt ceiling remains in limbo.In the third hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with Andrew Langer and Robert Patillo about the reparations to black residents suggested by a task force in the state of California and how California’s governor has declined public support. They also discussed Donald Trump's sexual abuse verdict.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
pakistan
california
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0a/1110244706_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_976ef41733fe1cef1f58d7fd863c3d58.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, what is debt ceiling, who is imran khan, what happened to imran khan, donald trump sexual abuse lawsuit
fault lines, what is debt ceiling, who is imran khan, what happened to imran khan, donald trump sexual abuse lawsuit
No Solution to Debt Ceiling Despite Another Meeting With Biden
04:17 GMT 11.05.2023 (Updated: 11:38 GMT 11.05.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the state of the US economy as the Debt Ceiling remains in limbo.
Hamza Azhar Salam - Pakistani Journalist
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian
Andrew Langer - Political Analyst & Chairman of the Institute for Regulatory Analysis and Engagement
Robert Patillo - Civil Rights Attorney
In the first hour, Pakistani journalist Hamza Azhar Salam joined the Fault Lines hosts to discuss Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest and court appearance.
In the second hour, Mark Frost joined the Fault Lines team to discuss the US economy's issues as the debt ceiling remains in limbo.
In the third hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with Andrew Langer and Robert Patillo about the reparations to black residents suggested by a task force in the state of California and how California’s governor has declined public support. They also discussed Donald Trump's sexual abuse verdict.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.