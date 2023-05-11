https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/paris-ready-to-boost-cooperation-with-china-on-ukraine-1110254829.html

Paris Ready to Boost Cooperation With China on Ukraine

Paris Ready to Boost Cooperation With China on Ukraine

According to French FM Catherine Colonna, France is ready to boost cooperation with China to solve Ukrainian crisis.

2023-05-11T06:03+0000

2023-05-11T06:03+0000

2023-05-11T06:03+0000

world

ukrainian crisis

china

france

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083400750_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_b54a492ce944e7a0fe25b6a5e1f75b74.jpg

"China plays an important role in ensuring peace and stability around the world. France is ready to boost cooperation with China on the Ukrainian issue and other important international and regional issues, to find more areas of common interest," Colonna said as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Qin, in turn, stressed that China's starting point in resolving the Ukrainian crisis is the provisions put forward by President Xi Jinping. "China is committed to promoting a political solution to the crisis, maintains cooperation with all parties, and will continue to play a constructive role in this issue," the Chinese foreign minister said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/macron-faces-the-dragon-1109206844.html

china

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, france, ukrainian crisis, china peace proposal