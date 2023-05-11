https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/paris-ready-to-boost-cooperation-with-china-on-ukraine-1110254829.html
Paris Ready to Boost Cooperation With China on Ukraine
According to French FM Catherine Colonna, France is ready to boost cooperation with China to solve Ukrainian crisis.
china
france
BEIJING (Sputnik) - France is ready to strengthen cooperation with China on the Ukrainian issue, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said during a meeting with her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang in Paris.
"China plays an important role in ensuring peace and stability around the world. France is ready to boost cooperation with China on the Ukrainian issue and other important international and regional issues, to find more areas of common interest," Colonna said as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Qin, in turn, stressed that China's starting point in resolving the Ukrainian crisis is the provisions put forward by President Xi Jinping.
"China is committed to promoting a political solution to the crisis, maintains cooperation with all parties, and will continue to play a constructive role in this issue," the Chinese foreign minister said.