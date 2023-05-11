https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/russia-never-weaponized-energy-but-wont-take-asset-seizure-lying-down---kremlin-1110261870.html

Russia Never Weaponized Energy, But Won't Take Asset Seizure Lying Down - Kremlin

Russia never used energy as a tool of political pressure but can’t leave asset freezing without answer.

Earlier in the day, Fortum said that it will write off its Russian assets to the tune of 1.7 billion euros ($1.86 billion) that came under the control of Russia’s Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo) following the decree on the external management of foreign assets.On US Ploy to Hand Over Russian Funds to Kiev RegimeThe Kremlin official also laced into Washington's scheme to transfer the confiscated funds of sanctioned Russian businessman Konstantin Malofeev to Kiev. He added that such a move would erode investors' trust in the US.Russians have every reason to sue for damages in connection with the US confiscating their money, but there are no positive prospects for those cases, the spokesman added.When the Kremlin launched the special military operation to protect the people of Donbass from the Kiev regime’s aggression, Western nations slapped sweeping sanctions on the Russian economy, targeting key industries like energy and banking. Moscow slammed these restrictions as illegal and tried to use the situation to its own advantage.As President Vladimir Putin stated, the US and its Western allies believed that Russia would “collapse in two or three weeks or in a month.” Instead of that, Russia has boosted economic sovereignty and began to develop according to a new model.

