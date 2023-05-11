International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/slovak-president-caputova-enhances-security-after-death-threats-1110257909.html
Slovak President Caputova Enhances Security After Death Threats
Slovak President Caputova Enhances Security After Death Threats
Slovak President Zuzana Caputova decided to reinforce security after receiving death threats and bullets and envelops.
2023-05-11T09:03+0000
2023-05-11T09:03+0000
world
slovakia
zuzana caputova
death threat
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107332/60/1073326092_0:462:4302:2882_1920x0_80_0_0_b07b08ea1ba0f04df483b530121abce5.jpg
According to the report, Caputova received threats targeting her and her children, as well as bullets in envelopes, messages regarding planted explosives and antisemitic letters. Caputova assumed office in June 2019. She is the first female president in the history of Slovakia. In February, Caputova said that she had not yet decided whether she would run for presidency at the next election, which is scheduled for 2024.Previously she praised role of Soviet Red Army in liberation of Slovakia from Nazis.
slovakia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107332/60/1073326092_0:58:4302:3285_1920x0_80_0_0_a3e75265191e9dc12fe609eb9c2e00b0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
slovakia, zuzana caputova, threats
slovakia, zuzana caputova, threats

Slovak President Caputova Enhances Security After Death Threats

09:03 GMT 11.05.2023
© AP Photo / Petr David Josek / Presidential candidate Zuzana Caputova with her daughter Emma prepares to cast her vote at a polling station during the first round of the presidential election in Pezinok, Slovakia, Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Presidential candidate Zuzana Caputova with her daughter Emma prepares to cast her vote at a polling station during the first round of the presidential election in Pezinok, Slovakia, Saturday, March 16, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2023
© AP Photo / Petr David Josek /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BRATISLAVA (Sputnik) - The security of Slovak President Zuzana Caputova was reinforced after she received death threats, Slovak portal reported.
According to the report, Caputova received threats targeting her and her children, as well as bullets in envelopes, messages regarding planted explosives and antisemitic letters.
Caputova assumed office in June 2019. She is the first female president in the history of Slovakia. In February, Caputova said that she had not yet decided whether she would run for presidency at the next election, which is scheduled for 2024.
Previously she praised role of Soviet Red Army in liberation of Slovakia from Nazis.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала