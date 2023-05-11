https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/slovak-president-caputova-enhances-security-after-death-threats-1110257909.html
Slovak President Caputova Enhances Security After Death Threats
Slovak President Zuzana Caputova decided to reinforce security after receiving death threats and bullets and envelops.
Caputova received threats targeting her and her children, as well as bullets in envelopes, messages regarding planted explosives and antisemitic letters. Caputova assumed office in June 2019. She is the first female president in the history of Slovakia. In February, Caputova said that she had not yet decided whether she would run for presidency at the next election, which is scheduled for 2024. Previously she praised role of Soviet Red Army in liberation of Slovakia from Nazis.
BRATISLAVA (Sputnik) - The security of Slovak President Zuzana Caputova was reinforced after she received death threats, Slovak portal reported.
According to the report, Caputova received threats targeting her and her children, as well as bullets in envelopes, messages regarding planted explosives and antisemitic letters.
Caputova assumed office in June 2019. She is the first female president in the history of Slovakia. In February, Caputova said that she had not yet decided whether she would run for presidency at the next election, which is scheduled for 2024.
Previously she praised role of Soviet Red Army in liberation of Slovakia from Nazis.