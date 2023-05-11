https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/supreme-court-of-pakistan-orders-release-of-ex-pm-imran-khan---reports-1110263062.html
Supreme Court of Pakistan Orders Release of ex-PM Imran Khan - Reports
Supreme Court of Pakistan Orders Release of ex-PM Imran Khan - Reports
Supreme Court of Pakistan Declares Imran Khan Arrest Unlawful and ordered immediate release of former Prime Minister.
Khan, the leader of the opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI), was taken into custody on Tuesday, following a hearing of the Islamabad High Court in connection with corruption involving the Al-Qadir Trust, which he heads with his wife. The politician is facing an inquiry in the case related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 50 billion Pakistani rupees ($17.6 million) to the national exchequer.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -The Supreme Court of Pakistan declared the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan illegal and ordered his immediate release, Pakistani broadcaster reported on Thursday.
Khan, the leader of the opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI), was taken into custody on Tuesday, following a hearing of the Islamabad High Court in connection with corruption involving the Al-Qadir Trust, which he heads with his wife. The politician is facing an inquiry in the case related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 50 billion Pakistani rupees ($17.6 million) to the national exchequer.