Supreme Court of Pakistan Orders Release of ex-PM Imran Khan - Reports
Supreme Court of Pakistan Orders Release of ex-PM Imran Khan - Reports
Supreme Court of Pakistan Declares Imran Khan Arrest Unlawful and ordered immediate release of former Prime Minister.
Khan, the leader of the opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI), was taken into custody on Tuesday, following a hearing of the Islamabad High Court in connection with corruption involving the Al-Qadir Trust, which he heads with his wife. The politician is facing an inquiry in the case related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 50 billion Pakistani rupees ($17.6 million) to the national exchequer.
Former Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan speaks during a news conference in Islamabad, Saturday, April 23, 2022
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -The Supreme Court of Pakistan declared the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan illegal and ordered his immediate release, Pakistani broadcaster reported on Thursday.
