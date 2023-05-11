https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/supreme-court-of-pakistan-orders-release-of-ex-pm-imran-khan---reports-1110263062.html

Supreme Court of Pakistan Orders Release of ex-PM Imran Khan - Reports

Supreme Court of Pakistan Orders Release of ex-PM Imran Khan - Reports

Supreme Court of Pakistan Declares Imran Khan Arrest Unlawful and ordered immediate release of former Prime Minister.

2023-05-11T13:23+0000

2023-05-11T13:23+0000

2023-05-11T13:23+0000

asia

pakistan

imran khan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097839006_0:13:3061:1735_1920x0_80_0_0_3037eedf5b18b4a6cec5b2c266e3388b.jpg

Khan, the leader of the opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI), was taken into custody on Tuesday, following a hearing of the Islamabad High Court in connection with corruption involving the Al-Qadir Trust, which he heads with his wife. The politician is facing an inquiry in the case related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 50 billion Pakistani rupees ($17.6 million) to the national exchequer.

pakistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pakistan, asia, clashed in pakistan, imran khan, imran khan arrest